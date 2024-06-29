Police: Officer burnt by man suspected of trying to hijack a UTA bus

LAYTON — A man who is suspected of inhaling the toxins of an air duster and spraying it at a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was arrested on Wednesday.

Keith Sterling Frandsen, 36, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a first-degree felony charge of bus hijacking and misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct, property damage below $500, abuse of psychotic chemical solvents, interfering with a police officer and assaulting a police officer, according to the police affidavit.

The UTA bus driver reported to police that Frandsen “huffed” a psycho-toxic chemical from an air duster can while riding on a UTA bus.

“(Frandsen) told the bus driver to stop the bus, grabbed his arm, and assaulted him by spraying him in the face with the air duster can,” the affidavit stated.

Police report that the bus driver and passengers exited the bus while Frandsen remained on the bus and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside.

Frandsen then tried to drive the bus, but police reported that he could not do so, so he exited the vehicle where officers were waiting for him.

“While speaking to the officer, (Frandsen) threw his phone at the officer’s face. (Frandsen) used a small lighter in his pocket to try and burn the officer,” the affidavit stated.

Police said the officer attempted to arrest Frandsen, but he resisted, continued to burn the officer, and broke the officer’s radio.

The affidavit stated the officer received minor abrasions and lacerations on both hands.

Court records show that Frandsen was found guilty in 2023 of disarming a police officer, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession or use of a controlled substance.

Records indicate that Frandsen was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was stayed, and he was placed on probation.