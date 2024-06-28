Utah HC’s No. 24 Pick Cole Beaudoin Has Family Connection To Utah Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY – The second draft pick in the history of the Utah Hockey Club, Cole Beaudoin, has a pretty cool connection to the Beehive State.

His father, Eric, played one season in Salt Lake City for the Utah Grizzlies in 2001-2002.

“My dad actually played in Salt Lake City for a year,” Beaudoin said. “He is excited for me. He told me from a young age to work hard. We’ll definitely have a good chat when I see him.”

In Eric Beaudoin’s sole season with the Grizzlies, he recorded 21 points with five goals and 16 assists. Cole, now 18 years old, wasn’t even born yet.

The Utah Hockey Club made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche to jump up to the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and select Beaudoin.

With the 24th pick, the Utah Hockey Club selects Cole Beaudoin 🩵 #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/mITXFtZImi — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 29, 2024

Last year with the Barrie Colts in the OHL, he recorded 62 points with 28 goals and 34 assists.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Beaudoin projects to be a skilled wing in the NHL.

