Utah 2024 primary election results
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Search for Texas couple has turned into a ‘recovery effort,’ sheriff office says

Jun 28, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:20 pm

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


MOAB — The search for a married Texas couple who went missing east of Moab has turned into a recovery operation, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday evening, the office said even though search and rescue crews have not found the bodies of Ray and Maranda Ankofski, they are making the transition from search and rescue to body recovery.

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, a Texas couple, reportedly went missing in Grand County, according to officials. Searchers planned to resume efforts Wednesday to find a missing Texas couple believed to have vanished from an off-road trail outside of Moab.

“Despite exhaustive efforts, including the use of advanced search techniques and resources, Ray and Maranda Ankofski have not been located,” stated the sheriff’s office press release. “… based on evidence at the scene (and) during the operation … the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is shifting towards closure for the family and friends of (the couple.)”

On June 21, the Texas couple went on the Steel Bender off-road trail but failed to return as scheduled, and their vehicle was found abandoned.

On Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV they found a pair of pants containing Ray Ankofski’s wallet and ID in the search radius.

The office reported that rescue crews believe a recent flash flood could have caught the couple off guard and swept them away.

