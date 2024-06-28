Desperate Comeback Falls Short For Utah Warriors In Season Finale

Breaking News:
SANDY, Utah – The Utah Warriors showed great fight in the final minutes but couldn’t overcome a 14-point second-half deficit in a 31-24 loss to end the season.

The Warriors (5-11-0, 34 points) hosted last-place RFC Los Angeles (5-10-1, 31 points) at America First Field on Friday, June 28.

RELATED STORIES

First Half

Los Angeles needed less than four minutes to find the try zone. The visitors led 5-0 after a missed conversion.

Utah responded with a try of their own in the ninth minute. Joe Mano found open pastures outside the six for an easy score. Joel Hodgson’s conversion hit the post to keep the game tied at five.

Following a lengthy review that resulted in a Warriors yellow, LA muscled through the defense for its second try of the match. Los Angeles led 12-7 after the conversion.

The lead grew to 12 when RFCLA plowed through the Warriors for a third first-half try. The score was 19-5 after the conversion in the 31st minute.

A Los Angeles yellow in the 33rd minute put Utah in position to cut into the lead. Despite excellent field position and a man advantage, the Warriors were denied at the goal line, keeping the deficit at 14.

After his team was stymied repeatedly late in the half, Michael Manson broke loose and sprinted for a long try. Utah went into the locker room trailing 19-12.

Second Half

The squads went scoreless through the midway hydration break in the second half.

Immediately following a sprinkler delay, Los Angeles increased their lead with a try and conversion to make it 26-12 in the 63rd minute.

Three minutes later, Mano and Caleb Makene combined for a much-needed try to keep their team alive. Hodgson split the uprights with the conversion to bring Utah within seven.

A second try in seven minutes, also the second of the match from Manson, put Hodgson in line to tie the match with less than six minutes remaining in regulation. The Utah fly half missed wide right, leaving the Warriors trailing 26-24.

RFCLA bounced back with a long possession ending in the team’s fifth try. LA led 31-24 after the missed conversion.

A late giveaway sealed the seven-point loss for Utah.

The Warriors finish the 2024 regular season 4-11-0.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

