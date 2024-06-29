Suspect shot by SLCPD officer during search, investigation ongoing

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department fired “at least one shot” at a suspect Saturday morning, who was then transported to a hospital, according to police.

SLCPD said in a press release that at 12:10 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol saw a speeding white, Dodge Ram that had “vehicle-equipment violations.” The truck drove away before UHP could stop them, police said.

The release reports that UHP found the truck abandoned near 5650 W. 700 South, and requested help from SLCPD at 12:25 a.m.

During a search for the suspects, “One Salt Lake City police officer fired at least one shot,” at approximately 12:40 a.m., according to the release.

SLCPD reported officers performed first aid, then paramedics took the injured suspect to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident appears to have unfolded very quickly,” SLCPD chief Mike Brown said. “Our priority is to support our involved officer and to allow for a comprehensive and professional investigation to determine the circumstances and facts.”

Police said they have detained two suspects, including the injured person. Officials state no other injuries were reported.

Additional officials responded to the scene to look for anyone else involved, conducting a search by ground and air, officials said. They reported no other suspects have been located at this time.

SLCPD reported several investigations are being conducted, and could bring new information regarding the shooting.

“The involved Salt Lake City police officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure,” the release said in regards to Officer-Involved-Critical Incident protocol.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL receives new information.