Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect shot by SLCPD officer during search, investigation ongoing

Jun 29, 2024, 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to 5650 W. 700 South to assist the Utah Highway Patr...

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to 5650 W. 700 South to assist the Utah Highway Patrol. During the search and arrest of a suspect, a Salt Lake City Police officer fired at least one shot. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department fired “at least one shot” at a suspect Saturday morning, who was then transported to a hospital, according to police.

SLCPD said in a press release that at 12:10 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol saw a speeding white, Dodge Ram that had “vehicle-equipment violations.” The truck drove away before UHP could stop them, police said.

The release reports that UHP found the truck abandoned near 5650 W. 700 South, and requested help from SLCPD at 12:25 a.m.

During a search for the suspects, “One Salt Lake City police officer fired at least one shot,” at approximately 12:40 a.m., according to the release.

SLCPD reported officers performed first aid, then paramedics took the injured suspect to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident appears to have unfolded very quickly,” SLCPD chief Mike Brown said. “Our priority is to support our involved officer and to allow for a comprehensive and professional investigation to determine the circumstances and facts.”

Police said they have detained two suspects, including the injured person. Officials state no other injuries were reported.

Additional officials responded to the scene to look for anyone else involved, conducting a search by ground and air, officials said. They reported no other suspects have been located at this time.

SLCPD reported several investigations are being conducted, and could bring new information regarding the shooting.

“The involved Salt Lake City police officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure,” the release said in regards to Officer-Involved-Critical Incident protocol.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL receives new information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Captain Harp, was a 27-year veteran of Salt Lake City Fire Department, who died in what appeared to...

Carlysle Price

Fire captain killed in rafting accident, SLCFD remembers his legacy

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said Saturday that Captain Michael Harp passed away unexpectedly, in what appeared to be a rafting accident along the Green River. SLCFD remembers his legacy.

15 minutes ago

FILE: United States Capitol building (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

‘The witch is dead!’: Utah politicians celebrate Supreme Court decision weakening regulators

Prominent Utah Republicans celebrated Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakens federal regulators as a win long sought by many conservatives.

2 hours ago

(Google Earth Pro)...

Carlysle Price

Free concert, organization raises awareness of SLC homelessness

Hands of Hope is putting on a free, live music concert on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to raise awareness of homelessness in the city. According to the Point-In-Time count, the 2023 estimated homeless population was 2,297 people.

2 hours ago

Last weekend, someone broke in to Los Tapatios through the restaurant's back door and made off with...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Taylorsville restaurant grateful for community support after burglary

A family-owned restaurant expressed their thankfulness for how the community showed up for them one week after burglars broke in and cleaned out a good helping of food and some equipment.

5 hours ago

PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 06: (L-R) Doug Lewis, Ashley Caldwell, Jillian Vogtli, Stan Cook, Justin Sc...

Tamara Vaifanua

Program turns Olympic skiers into pilots

Some Utah Olympians looking for a thrill outside of their sport are turning to the skies. Skiers told KSL they’re living out their dreams of becoming pilots.

14 hours ago

Jacob Johnson in the hospital after being hurt by a lightning strike while hiking with his church y...

Brianna Chavez

Teen knocked unconscious after lightning strike, grateful to be alive

One of the teens hurt by a lightning strike recalls being knocked to the ground and falling in and out of consciousness while being transported to the hospital.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Suspect shot by SLCPD officer during search, investigation ongoing