Free concert, organization raises awareness of SLC homelessness

Jun 29, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

(Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Hands of Hope is putting on a free, live music concert on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to raise awareness of homelessness in the city.

The concert will be at Liberty Park, at 600 Harvey Milk Blvd.

The event will have local church organizations, rehabilitation services, mental health, and medical services on site. Attendees can expect live performers, free food and drinks, and local vendors handing out free items.

The organization said they want to work with the community to solve issues surrounding homelessness. This includes a nationwide decision by the Supreme Court Friday that said cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas, even when shelter space is lacking.

Population experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake

Rescue Salt Lake said approximately 14,000 people in Utah experience homelessness every year.

The End Utah Homelessness organization has an annual report titled ‘Point-In-Time Count‘, which counts the number of sheltered and non-sheltered people experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County. The count reportedly takes place one night a year, making it an estimation of the population.

In 2023, the Point-In-Time Count reported a 9.6% increase in people experiencing homelessness from 2022. The 2023 estimated homeless population was 2,297 people.

The organization found there was also an increase in people experiencing chronic homelessness, which includes people who have had long-term homelessness with a disabling condition.

What’s being done?

In 2023, the Salt Lake City Council adopted Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s fiscal year 2023-2024 recommended general fund budget of $448.5 million. Use for this budget included “expanded care for unsheltered residents,” and $20 million in affordable housing investments.

The budget called for increased investments in homeless services, mental health services, and “the creation of more transitional housing and funding for a sanctioned encampment pilot program,” according to SLC.gov.

Hands of Hope’s event is open to the public, both those experiencing homelessness and those who wish to help raise awareness of the pressing human rights issue.

“Homelessness is a profound assault on dignity, social inclusion and the right to life. It is a prima facie violation of the right to housing and violates a number of other human rights in addition to the right to life, including non-discrimination, health, water and sanitation, security of the person and freedom from cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment,” according to The United Nations Human Rights page.

Gov. Cox to ask for $187 million in budget to better address homelessness

 

