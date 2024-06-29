Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Hockey Club Trades For Mikhail Sergachev During 2024 NHL Draft

Jun 29, 2024, 10:04 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club made a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning and acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah trades with Tampa Bay

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Holding Scrimmage At Delta Center

During the second round, Utah HC traded with Tampa Bay and received Sergachev in exchange for Conor Geekie, J.J. Moser, the 199th overall pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Last season, the defenseman registered two goals, 17 assists, and 16 PIM in 34 games.

Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

About Utah Hockey Club

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ludvig Lafton With No. 190 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Norweigan standout Ludvig Lafton with the No. 190 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

23 minutes ago

Utah Hockey Club Selects Vojtech Hradec With No. 167 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Vojtech Hradec with the No. 167 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

43 minutes ago

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ales Cech With No. 153 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

1 hour ago

Utah Hockey Club Selects Owen Allard With No. 135 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Ontario standout Owen Allard with the No. 135 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

1 hour ago

Utah Hockey Club Selects Gabe Smith With No. 103 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected QMJHL standout Gabe Smith with the No. 103 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

2 hours ago

Utah Hockey Club Selects Gregor Biber With No. 98 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Austrian standout Gregor Biber with the No. 98 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

2 hours ago

