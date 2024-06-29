Utah Hockey Club Trades No. 49 Pick To New Jersey Devils For John Marino

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club traded the No. 49 overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for John Marino during the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah acquires John Marino from Devils

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Shortly after the start of the second round, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong was active on the phones. After reportedly trading for Mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah officially acquired Marino from the Devils in exchange for what would have been the franchise’s first pick of the day.

In addition to No. 49, Utah sent New Jersey a second round pick in 2025. Utah also received pick No. 153 from the Devils.

Marino fills a need on Utah’s roster that has been short of defensemen.

Last season, Marino posted four goals and 21 assists in 75 games. He also registered 41 penalty minutes. During his 328-game career, Marino has recorded 18 goals, 89 assists, and 112 PIM.

Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round. On Day 1, the team drafted Tij Iginla with the sixth pick and traded back into the first round to take Cole Beaudoin at No. 24.

About Utah Hockey Club

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

