Utah Hockey Club Selects Will Skahan With No. 65 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club selected Boston College standout Will Skahan with the No. 65 overall pick during the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Skahan was the first defenseman selected in the third round.

With the 65th pick, the Utah Hockey Club selects Will Skahan 🩵 #UtahHC | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/N2hC7SYPMk — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 29, 2024



Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

About Utah Hockey Club

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

