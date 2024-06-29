Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from ‘Fernwood Tonight’ and ‘Roseanne,’ dies at 80

Jun 29, 2024, 12:25 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Martin Mull attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Mic...

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Martin Mull attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images)

(Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW DALTON, AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.

Mull’s daughter, TV writer and comic artist Maggie Mull, said her father died at home on Thursday after “a valiant fight against a long illness.”

Mull, who was also a guitarist and painter, came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the starring role in its spinoff, “Fernwood Tonight.”

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” Maggie Mull said in an Instagram post. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs.”

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome.

His first foray into show business was as a songwriter, penning the 1970 semi-hit “A Girl Named Johnny Cash” for singer Jane Morgan.

He would combine music and comedy in an act that he brought to hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

“In 1976 I was a guitar player and sit-down comic appearing at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me,” Mull told The Associated Press in 1980. “He cast me as the wife beater on ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.’ Four months later I was spun off on my own show.”

His time on the Strip was memorialized in the 1973 country rock classic “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy” where the Riders of the Purple Sage give him a shoutout along with music luminaries Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge.

“I know Kris and Rita and Marty Mull are hangin’ at the Troubadour,” the song says.

On “Fernwood Tonight” (sometimes styled as “Fernwood 2 Night”), he played Barth Gimble, the host of a local talk show in a midwestern town and twin to his “Mary Hartman” character. Fred Willard, a frequent collaborator with very similar comic sensibilities, played his sidekick. It was later revamped as “America 2 Night” and set in Southern California.

He would get to be a real talk show host as a substitute for Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.”

Mull often played slightly sleazy, somewhat slimy and often smarmy characters as he did as Teri Garr’s boss and Michael Keaton’s foe in 1983’s “Mr. Mom.” He played Colonel Mustard in the 1985 movie adaptation of the board game “Clue,” which, like many things Mull appeared in, has become a cult classic.

The 1980s also brought what many thought was his best work, “A History of White People in America,” a mockumentary that first aired on Cinemax. Mull co-created the show and starred as a “60 Minutes” style investigative reporter investigating all things milquetoast and mundane. Willard was again a co-star.

He wrote and starred in 1988’s “Rented Lips” alongside Robert Downey Jr., whose father, Robert Sr., directed.

His co-star Jennifer Tilly said in an X post Friday that Mull was “such a witty charismatic and kind person.”

In the 1990s he was best known for his recurring role on several seasons on “Roseanne,” in which he played a warmer, less sleazy boss to the title character, an openly gay man whose partner was played by Willard, who died in 2020.

Mull would later play private eye Gene Parmesan on “Arrested Development,” a cult-classic character on a cult-classic show, and would be nominated for an Emmy, his first, in 2016 for a guest run on “Veep.”

“What I did on ‘Veep’ I’m very proud of, but I’d like to think it’s probably more collective, at my age it’s more collective,” Mull told the AP after his nomination. “It might go all the way back to ‘Fernwood.’”

Other comedians and actors were often his biggest fans.

“Martin was the greatest,” “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig said on X. “So funny, so talented, such a nice guy. Was lucky enough to act with him on The Jackie Thomas Show and treasured every moment being with a legend. Fernwood Tonight was so influential in my life.”

Mull is survived by his daughter and musician Wendy Haas, his wife since 1982.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

21 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 13: An auto mechanic walks under a vehicle being repaired from a lift at G...

Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer

Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures easing further

A measure of prices that's closely tracked by the Federal Reserve suggests that inflation pressures in the U.S. economy are continuing to ease.

1 day ago

FILE: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 1, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew A...

Lindsay Whitehurst

Supreme Court allows cities to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside

The Supreme Court has ruled cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas where shelter space is lacking.

1 day ago

Men stand by a van behind rows of police tape...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Man who shot and killed 5 people at apartments near Las Vegas was banned from owning a firearm

A man who opened fire at an apartment complex near Las Vegas, killing five people and injuring a 13-year-old girl, was banned from owning a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump (L) look...

Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Will Weissert, Bill Barrow And Darlene Superville, Associated Press

A sometimes halting Biden tries at debate to confront Trump, who responds with falsehoods

A raspy President Joe Biden has repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election.

2 days ago

PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 13: Jakob Lange of Germany, Julian Schmid of Germany and Niklas Malacinsk...

Associated Press

U.S. Nordic combined program loses funding, leading to an effort to revive the sport

The United States Nordic combined program has lost funding for training and coaching, sending the men and women who compete in the sport scrambling to revive it with a new nonprofit.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from ‘Fernwood Tonight’ and ‘Roseanne,’ dies at 80