Fire captain killed in rafting accident, SLCFD remembers his legacy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said Saturday that Captain Michael Harp passed away unexpectedly, in what appeared to be a rafting accident along the Green River.

“Captain Harp was a 27-year veteran of Salt Lake City Fire Department,” a release from the Department said. “He was a second-generation firefighter, following the footsteps of his father who also served with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.”

Firefighters said Harp was a dedicated member of Utah Task Force One, and “notably deployed to Ground Zero on 9/11.”

The Department said Harp dedicated his life to service. “His legacy of service, leadership, compassion, and contagious laughter will forever be remembered by all who knew him.”

The release reported that details of Harp’s passing are still being investigated, and asked that his family be respected during this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL gets new information.