Utah Hockey Club Selects Ales Cech With No. 153 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah selects Ales Cech with No. 153 pick in NHL Draft

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Holding Scrimmage At Delta Center

Cech was the seventh defenseman selected in the fifth round.

With the 153rd pick, the Utah Hockey Club selects Ales Cech 🩵 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/TueSvqUmaE — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 29, 2024

Last year in the Czechia league, Cech recorded seven points with seven assists.

He also represented his country on the Czechia U20 team and posted three points in 16 games.

Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

About Utah Hockey Club

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland