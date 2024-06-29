Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

Jun 29, 2024, 1:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club was very active at the franchise’s first-ever NHL Draft, making 11 selections and three trades.

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Utah entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

First Round

The Utah Hockey Club owned the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and made a selection that many weren’t expecting.

Instead of opting for one of multiple quality defensemen on the board, Utah drafted star WHL forward Tij Iginla.

Iginla is the son of NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla With No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

They weren’t done there though.

Later in the first round, Utah HC traded with Colorado and received the No. 24 pick in exchange for the No. 38 pick, No. 71 pick, and a Rangers second-round pick in 2025.

With the 24th pick, Utah selected OHL center Cole Beaudoin.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Trades Up To No. 24 In Draft, Selects Cole Beaudoin

Second Round

Going into the draft, Utah owned three picks in the second round.

They traded away the first pick to Colorado in round one. Then, the club traded the No. 49 overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for John Marino.

RELATED: Utah HC Trades No. 49 Pick To New Jersey Devils For John MarinoV

In potentially the move of the draft, Utah traded away Conor Geekie, J.J. Moser, the 199th overall pick, and a 2025 second-round pick for star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Trades For Mikhail Sergachev During 2024 NHL Draft

Utah closed out a hectic second round by drafting Boston College standout Will Skahan with the No. 65 overall pick.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Will Skahan With No. 65 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Third Round

The Utah Hockey Club made two selections in the third round.

First, they drafted QMJHL standout Tomas Lavoie with the No. 89 overall pick.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Selects Tomas Lavoie With No. 89 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Utah opted for more defense with their next pick.

At No. 96, Utah selected Finland’s Veeti Väisänen.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Veeti Väisänen With No. 96 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Fourth To Seventh Rounds

To close out the draft, Utah owned two picks in every round except for the seventh.

With the No. 98 pick in the fourth round, Utah selected Austrian defenseman Gregor Biber.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Selects Gregor Biber With No. 98 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Five picks later, they selected QMJHL forward Gabe Smith with the 103rd overall pick.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Gabe Smith With No. 103 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

When the fifth round came about, the trend of switching between forwards and defensemen continued.

With the 135th pick, Utah selected Ontario forward Owen Allard.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Selects Owen Allard With No. 135 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Near the end of the round, Utah selected Czechia defenseman Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Ales Cech With No. 153 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Finally, the sixth round came and went which signified the end of the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever draft.

With the 167th overall pick, Utah selected Czechia forward Vojtech Hradec.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Vojtech Hradec With No. 167 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Just before the seventh round started, Utah made its final selection.

With the 190th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club selected Norweigan defenseman Ludvig Lafton.

RELATED: Utah HC Selects Ludvig Lafton With No. 190 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club and the NHL Draft? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Aim To Start Season’s Second Half Fast In July

The first half of the 2024 season wasn't kind to the Bees as the LA Angels affiliate went 32-42, last in the Pacific Coast League West. 

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Juuso Valimaki To Two-Year Contract

After a busy two days at the NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club announced that they signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a two-year contract.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Makes Noise During Inaugural NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club built up its roster by making 11 picks and multiple trades during the franchise's first-ever NHL Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ludvig Lafton With No. 190 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Norweigan standout Ludvig Lafton with the No. 190 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Vojtech Hradec With No. 167 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Vojtech Hradec with the No. 167 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ales Cech With No. 153 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft