Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club was very active at the franchise’s first-ever NHL Draft, making 11 selections and three trades.

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Utah entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

First Round

The Utah Hockey Club owned the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and made a selection that many weren’t expecting.

Instead of opting for one of multiple quality defensemen on the board, Utah drafted star WHL forward Tij Iginla.

Iginla is the son of NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

They weren’t done there though.

Later in the first round, Utah HC traded with Colorado and received the No. 24 pick in exchange for the No. 38 pick, No. 71 pick, and a Rangers second-round pick in 2025.

With the 24th pick, Utah selected OHL center Cole Beaudoin.

Second Round

Going into the draft, Utah owned three picks in the second round.

They traded away the first pick to Colorado in round one. Then, the club traded the No. 49 overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for John Marino.

In potentially the move of the draft, Utah traded away Conor Geekie, J.J. Moser, the 199th overall pick, and a 2025 second-round pick for star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Utah closed out a hectic second round by drafting Boston College standout Will Skahan with the No. 65 overall pick.

Third Round

The Utah Hockey Club made two selections in the third round.

First, they drafted QMJHL standout Tomas Lavoie with the No. 89 overall pick.

Utah opted for more defense with their next pick.

At No. 96, Utah selected Finland’s Veeti Väisänen.

Fourth To Seventh Rounds

To close out the draft, Utah owned two picks in every round except for the seventh.

With the No. 98 pick in the fourth round, Utah selected Austrian defenseman Gregor Biber.

Five picks later, they selected QMJHL forward Gabe Smith with the 103rd overall pick.

When the fifth round came about, the trend of switching between forwards and defensemen continued.

With the 135th pick, Utah selected Ontario forward Owen Allard.

Near the end of the round, Utah selected Czechia defenseman Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick.

Finally, the sixth round came and went which signified the end of the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever draft.

With the 167th overall pick, Utah selected Czechia forward Vojtech Hradec.

Just before the seventh round started, Utah made its final selection.

With the 190th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club selected Norweigan defenseman Ludvig Lafton.

