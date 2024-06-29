Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden house fire contained to the roof

Jun 29, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

A house fire in Ogden on Saturday was contained to the roof. (Courtesy photo)...

A house fire in Ogden on Saturday was contained to the roof. (Courtesy photo)

(Courtesy photo)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN A home in Ogden suffered exterior damage to the roof Saturday afternoon following a fire.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, the fire occurred in the area of 1530 E. 4700 South. Fire crews were first notified of the fire at 1:11 p.m, and had it under control by 1:35 p.m.

Fire officials said the home owner was gardening and used a propane torch. 

The torch caught some debris on fire which spread to the roof. 

Fire officials said all of the damage was contained to the exterior of the roof. There was no interior damage, according to the first responders.

There were injuries reported.  

