Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Juuso Valimaki To Two-Year Contract

Jun 29, 2024, 4:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a busy two days in Las Vegas at the NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club announced that they signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a two-year contract.

Valimaki has been a solid contributor for the Arizona Coyotes over the last two seasons.

The Finland native started his hockey career in the Finland U16 league and stayed in his home country’s league for three years.

Once he turned 18, Valimaki moved to the United States to join the WHL.

He played with the Tri-City Americans for three seasons before getting selected with the 16th pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Valimaki played with Calgary for three seasons before moving on to Arizona in 2022.

In the 2022-23 season, Valimaki posted 34 points with four goals and 30 assists.

Last season, he played in 10 fewer games and recorded 17 points with two goals and 15 assists.

Despite the statistical regression, Valimaki is a key part of the team’s defense and has become a beloved member of the group.

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong spoke highly of Valimaki and his contributions.

“We are looking forward to having Juuso return to our team for a third season,” Armstrong said. “He is a big, strong, two-way defenseman who has been a great addition to our defensive group over the past two seasons.”

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Makes Noise During Inaugural NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club built up its roster by making 11 picks and multiple trades during the franchise's first-ever NHL Draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club was very active at the franchise's first-ever NHL Draft, making 11 selections and three trades.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ludvig Lafton With No. 190 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Norweigan standout Ludvig Lafton with the No. 190 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Vojtech Hradec With No. 167 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Vojtech Hradec with the No. 167 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Ales Cech With No. 153 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Czechia standout Ales Cech with the No. 153 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Owen Allard With No. 135 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club selected Ontario standout Owen Allard with the No. 135 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Juuso Valimaki To Two-Year Contract