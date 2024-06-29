Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Juuso Valimaki To Two-Year Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – After a busy two days in Las Vegas at the NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club announced that they signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a two-year contract.

Valimaki has been a solid contributor for the Arizona Coyotes over the last two seasons.

The Finland native started his hockey career in the Finland U16 league and stayed in his home country’s league for three years.

Once he turned 18, Valimaki moved to the United States to join the WHL.

He played with the Tri-City Americans for three seasons before getting selected with the 16th pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Valimaki played with Calgary for three seasons before moving on to Arizona in 2022.

.@utahhockeyclub signs Juuso Valimaki to a two-year deal. “We are looking forward to having Juuso return to our team for a third season.” – Utah GM Bill Armstrong on Valimaki#UtahHC #NHL

In the 2022-23 season, Valimaki posted 34 points with four goals and 30 assists.

Last season, he played in 10 fewer games and recorded 17 points with two goals and 15 assists.

Despite the statistical regression, Valimaki is a key part of the team’s defense and has become a beloved member of the group.

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong spoke highly of Valimaki and his contributions.

“We are looking forward to having Juuso return to our team for a third season,” Armstrong said. “He is a big, strong, two-way defenseman who has been a great addition to our defensive group over the past two seasons.”

