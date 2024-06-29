Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Flood watch in effect for portions of eastern Utah

Jun 29, 2024, 5:39 PM

The Colorado River is pictured near Moab in Grand County on Friday, April, 26, 2024. (Kristin Murph...

The Colorado River is pictured near Moab in Grand County on Friday, April, 26, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A flood watch is now in effect covering portions of eastern Utah and western Colorado.

The flood watch is in effect from Sunday to the end of Monday. San Juan and Grand Counties are both part of the affected area.

This summer has already seen severe flooding and storms hit Utah, such as the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused extensive damage across Grand County earlier this month. But it appears Mother Nature isn’t done with Southeast Utah just yet. According to a post by Grand County Utah Emergency Management, excessive rainfall may lead to flooding across rivers, streams, and low-lying areas in the affected region.

Residents are advised to be prepared to respond should flood conditions occur in their area. To help them prepare, the post linked a page from the National Weather Service with resources for flood safety.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

The hurricane season's second tropical system formed Friday afternoon in the Atlantic east of the L...

Eric Zerkel and Sara Tonks, CNN

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into first hurricane of 2024 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Beryl has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.

3 hours ago

A mudslide on U.S. 191 closed Arches National Park near Moab Utah on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (NPS)...

Larry D. Curtis

Mudslide closed Arches National Park, roads flooded in Moab

Weather has struck Grand County again, this time closing the entrance to Arches National Park and flooding some roads in nearby Moab.

2 days ago

Medical helicopters responded to a hotel parking lot after a lightning strike was reported near Sal...

Larry D. Curtis

Several in Church youth group injured in lightning strike

In central Utah, multiple people were injured after a lightning strike Thursday.

2 days ago

A wildfire spreading close to a couple of homes....

Michael Houck and Devan Masciulli, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: How to protect your home from wildfires

If your home is in the path of a wildfire, your landscaping could help slow the flames.

2 days ago

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)...

Larry D. Curtis

Flash flood warnings issued for area near Capitol Reef, I-70 in Emery County

A flash flood warning has been issued for a portion of southwestern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park.

2 days ago

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Amanda Musa and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing

At least two people are dead after severe storms and major flooding hit the Midwest, according to officials, and a dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of failing.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Flood watch in effect for portions of eastern Utah