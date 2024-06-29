Flood watch in effect for portions of eastern Utah

MOAB — A flood watch is now in effect covering portions of eastern Utah and western Colorado.

The flood watch is in effect from Sunday to the end of Monday. San Juan and Grand Counties are both part of the affected area.

This summer has already seen severe flooding and storms hit Utah, such as the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused extensive damage across Grand County earlier this month. But it appears Mother Nature isn’t done with Southeast Utah just yet. According to a post by Grand County Utah Emergency Management, excessive rainfall may lead to flooding across rivers, streams, and low-lying areas in the affected region.

Residents are advised to be prepared to respond should flood conditions occur in their area. To help them prepare, the post linked a page from the National Weather Service with resources for flood safety.