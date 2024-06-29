Salt Lake Bees Aim To Start Season’s Second Half Fast In July

SALT LAKE CITY— The first half of the 2024 season wasn’t kind to the Salt Lake Bees, as the Los Angeles Angels affiliate went 32-42 and finished last in the Pacific Coast League West.

Salt Lake looks to find its groove heading into July.

Klutch Kyren! Kyren Paris comes through in a clutch situation for the second straight night, driving in Zach Humphreys to give us the lead in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/XVF9vBU8XR — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) June 29, 2024

The Bees open July with an unusual home-and-home series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Both teams will meet in Tacoma for a three-game set before traveling to Salt Lake to finish out the series at Smith’s Ballpark.

Bees @ Tacoma Rainiers – Monday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 3

Monday & Tuesday @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

Tacoma Rainiers @ Bees – Thursday, July 4 – Saturday, July 6

Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Sacramento River Cats @ Bees– Tuesday, July 9 – Sunday, July 14

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

July 15-18 MiLB All-Star Break

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21

Friday & Saturday @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

El Paso Chihuahuas @ Bees – Tuesday, July 23 – Sunday, July 28

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

