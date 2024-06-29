Salt Lake Bees Aim To Start Season’s Second Half Fast In July

Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Jun 29, 2024, 5:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— The first half of the 2024 season wasn’t kind to the Salt Lake Bees, as the Los Angeles Angels affiliate went 32-42 and finished last in the Pacific Coast League West.

Salt Lake looks to find its groove heading into July.

The Bees open July with an unusual home-and-home series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Both teams will meet in Tacoma for a three-game set before traveling to Salt Lake to finish out the series at Smith’s Ballpark.

RELATED: Remembering Steve Klauke, The Nicest Guy In Sports

July Schedule

Bees @ Tacoma Rainiers – Monday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 3

  • Monday & Tuesday @ 8:05 p.m. MT
  • Wednesday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

Tacoma Rainiers @ Bees – Thursday, July 4 – Saturday, July 6

  • Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Sacramento River Cats @ Bees– Tuesday, July 9 – Sunday, July 14

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

July 15-18 MiLB All-Star Break

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21

  • Friday & Saturday @ 8:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

El Paso Chihuahuas @ Bees – Tuesday, July 23 – Sunday, July 28

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Listen to 'Voice of the Bees' Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He's your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

