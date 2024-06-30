Crews continue to make progress on Little Twist wildfire

BEAVER — Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

“Firefighters continue their work on all perimeters, holding and constructing handline to limit fire movement and supporting burnout operations to increase overall containment,” the release stated.

Currently, the fire has grown to 2,550 acres and is 25% contained.

A heli-torch was used Saturday to help fight the blaze from the air.

“(Saturday’s) efforts are aimed at connecting existing line and removing those fuels in order to provide the greatest opportunity for suppression success,” the release stated.

Fire officials said warming and drying conditions in the area are expected for the remainder of the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach into the high 80s.

The fire was declared a wildfire earlier this month after a prescribed burn exceeded its limits.

Smoke will continue to be visible from surrounding areas including Interstate 15, Interstate 70, Highway 89 and Highway 20, according to the release.

The fire is located four miles southeast of Beaver. The fire is located in a remote area with steep, rugged terrain.

The release states there are 298 fire personnel working to contain the fire.