Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Crews continue to make progress on Little Twist wildfire

Jun 29, 2024, 6:25 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to...

Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency. (Central Utah Fire Interagency)

(Central Utah Fire Interagency)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

BEAVER Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

“Firefighters continue their work on all perimeters, holding and constructing handline to limit fire movement and supporting burnout operations to increase overall containment,” the release stated.

Currently, the fire has grown to 2,550 acres and is 25% contained.

A heli-torch was used Saturday to help fight the blaze from the air.

Little Twist wildfire is now at 2,305 acres and 10% contained, according to fire officials

“(Saturday’s) efforts are aimed at connecting existing line and removing those fuels in order to provide the greatest opportunity for suppression success,” the release stated.

Fire officials said warming and drying conditions in the area are expected for the remainder of the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach into the high 80s.

The fire was declared a wildfire earlier this month after a prescribed burn exceeded its limits.

Smoke will continue to be visible from surrounding areas including Interstate 15, Interstate 70, Highway 89 and Highway 20, according to the release.

The fire is located four miles southeast of Beaver. The fire is located in a remote area with steep, rugged terrain.

The release states there are 298 fire personnel working to contain the fire.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

A wildfire spreading close to a couple of homes....

Michael Houck and Devan Masciulli, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: How to protect your home from wildfires

If your home is in the path of a wildfire, your landscaping could help slow the flames.

2 days ago

a blazing fire of wood with a firefighter looking on...

Dan Rascon

Crews fight fires by working to prevent them from starting

Draper City Fire Department is specially trained to do fire mitigation and fight wildfires should one break out.

3 days ago

Smoke from a wildfire rises on a road near La Pine, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The fire prompted...

Kristen Van Dyke and Larry D. Curtis

As fire danger grows, here is how to prepare your family for evacuation

If a wildfire threatens your home, you may have just minutes to gather your family and flee so now is the time to get started.

3 days ago

Fighting fire with fire is one way to try and keep Utah's forests safer. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Utah receives federal funding to help reduce risk of wildfires

Fighting fire with fire is one way to try and keep Utah's forests safer. It is the type of work being done to the Fishlake National Forest.

4 days ago

flames...

Alexander Campbell

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

A fire has broken out near Interstate 15 and 21st street in Ogden.

4 days ago

The majority of wildfires in Utah are human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones and Kevin Eubank, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: It’s everybody’s responsibility to help stop the spark

While Utah has all the ingredients in place for a destructive wildfire season, what ultimately happens really depends on the choices we all make.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Crews continue to make progress on Little Twist wildfire