LOCAL NEWS

Warriors over the Wasatch Air Show entertains people of all ages

Jun 29, 2024, 7:28 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD The Warriors over the Wasatch Air Show brought a lot of noise to parts of northern Utah on Saturday, and it also brought thousands of people to Hill Air Force Base.

Among those to attend Saturday’s event was Saratoga Springs resident Spencer Andersen. The event served as a reminder of what could have been for Andersen.

“I wanted to be a pilot when I was little,” Andersen said. “And ended up going into finance.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with finance. However, spreadsheets don’t give you the kind adrenaline that barrel rolls, speed, and pure power do.

Thunderbirds arrive in Utah, prepare for ‘Warriors Over The Wasatch’ air show

Giving it a second thought

You can’t blame Andersen for thinking about it.

“Sometimes I do, honestly, sitting behind a desk,” he said. “I could be out here.”

His 3-year-old daughter, Emma, sure loved the sights and sounds of Saturday’s event.

“Maybe she’ll be a pilot when she grows up,” Andersen said.

The Warriors over the Wasatch is one of the biggest air shows in Utah.

The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News) The Thunderbirds crew wave in one of their pilots during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News) People watch during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News) The Thunderbirds fly during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

The U.S. Air Force puts on the show for crowds. However, it’s not just military pilots in the sleek jets performing at Hill Air Force Base.

Pilots and planes of all kinds are part of the show, and there are even explosions during a Pearl Harbor re-enactment that really got the crowd going.

The main attraction on Saturday, however, was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds a highly trained performance team that does all kinds of aerial acrobatics and manuevers. It’s a show worth seeing and feeling.

“It almost knocked me over,” Andersen said. “That thing is powerful.”

If you didn’t make it to Saturday’s show, there is another one set for Sunday. And if you don’t want to be in the traffic and crowds, KSL TV will be streaming the show on its KSL+ app.

Mark Jones contributed to this report.

 

 

