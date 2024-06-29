Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
U.S. Olympic Diver Tyler Downs Uses Tik Tok To Take Fans Behind The Scenes

Jun 29, 2024, 6:45 PM

SALT LAKE CITY— Team U.S.A. diver Tyler Downs loves using social media to share his successes from behind the scenes. The youngest of seven children growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, Downs always had a talent for putting his best foot forward and helping others do the same.

“They come to me to edit their photos, take photos, and what outfit they should wear,” Downs said of his role in the family. “I guess they think I have a good eye for things like that.”

RELATED: U.S. Hurdler Rai Benjamin Uses Music To Get In Medal Mindset

With more than 800,000 followers on TikTok, it’s safe to say many people think Downs has a good eye.

The St. Louis, Missouri native will head to Paris looking for the first Olympic medal of his career. The 20-year-old looks forward to sharing the experience with his family.

“They haven’t really had something like this before. I feel like I’m also doing this for them and getting them this experience.”

RELATED: Team U.S.A.’s Maddie Musselman Shares Source Of Her Competitiveness

A six-time individual junior national champion, Downs is a freshman at Purdue University. He won an NCAA championship in platform diving with the Boilermakers. He earned All-American recognition in both the three-meter dive and platform diving.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday, July 29, with closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 11.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

