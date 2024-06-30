St. George police investigating report of nude man near Tonaquint Nature Park

ST. GEORGE — St. George police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a nude man.

After receiving a report of a white male with gray hair roaming in the area of Tonaquint Nature Park, police spent nearly two hours looking for the man, but did not find him. Police said he was last seen near the amphitheater.

Police said he is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches and is his 60s.

Police said they provide additional information as it becomes available.

If you see something suspicious, you are asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.