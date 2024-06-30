One person in custody after fleeing two-vehicle crash in Midvale

MIDVALE — Unified Police says one person is in custody Saturday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one vehicle striking a Midvale building.

Police said the driver turned north into a southbound lane. It swerved out of the lane and jumped the median, striking a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was pushed into the Fiuza Motors Service Center at 7165 S. 900 East.

According to police, the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, but was arrested not too far from the crash.

Police said the first driver suffered only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire department conducted a structural investigation of the building. Police said most of the damage was done to the building’s brick facade.

Alcohol is being investigated as a cause of the crash.