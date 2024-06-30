Breaking News:
LOCAL NEWS

Community organizations partner to support Utah foster families at ‘Field of Dreams Day’

Jun 29, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The home for the Salt Lake Bees became a home for Utah foster families on Saturday.

“It’s fun to be out here on the ball field,” said Jana Jansen.

Jansen was one of dozens of foster parents who brought her kids to enjoy their Saturday evening at Smith’s Ballpark.

“It’s fun to have opportunities for the whole family and it brings us together as a family,” she said.

Beehive Meals, a meal delivery service that also helps provide meals to foster families across the state, the Salt Lake Bees and more all partnered with Utah Foster Care for a special “Field of Dreams Day.”

Show Up Utah, an initiative set up by Utah first lady Abby Cox, was also one of the community partners.

(KSL TV)

“The biggest thing that I hear from foster families all over the state is really…the burden that they carry, the difficulty with the trauma that comes with kids in foster care because of the really tough things that they’ve been through,” Cox said. “A night like this is really an opportunity that for them to forget all that stuff and really just enjoy each other.”

Fun on the field

Nearly 100 foster families attended to enjoy food, fun, and games on the field.

“(The kids) get a hit at five to seven pitches. They get to run the bases. We have yard games, set up different baseball drills,” said Rylee Porter with Beehive Meals. “We just want the kids to be able to come and eat and play on the field, get swag from partners and have a good night.”

Before the event, foster families were able to help build about 50 kits for teens transitioning out of foster care. The kits provide items that they’ll be able to use in their new homes.

“It’s more than just the laundry detergent and towels and bedding that are in there. It’s just to feel like they’re seen and understood and they’re not alone,” said Crystal Ashton, development manager with Utah Foster Care.

Ashton, who is also a foster parent, understands the struggles families may be facing.

“In addition to just a day in and day out challenges of any family, there’s visits from caseworkers, children who are in the foster care system are often there as a result of neglect, there’s a lot of medical appointments, court appointments,” she said. “It’s a very, very busy life.”

Jansen, who is a new foster parent, said it’s beautiful program and encourages other families to foster or adopt if they have the means to do so.

“(Foster kids) need a safe place, and that warmth and that love,” she said. “It’s just been such a beautiful experience for our family.”

To learn more about Utah Foster Care, click here.

