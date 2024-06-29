Utah Royals Manage Scoreless Draw Against Portland Thorns

SANDY, Utah – The Utah Royals battled and controlled much of the match but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw against the visiting Portland Thorns.

The Royals (2-11-2) hosted the Portland Thorns (7-5-3) at America First Field on Saturday, June 29.

First Half

Both teams spent the opening minutes testing the defenses and working to find open space. Play was often ragged, but the Royals put together the first genuine scoring chance of the match in the ninth minute. Despite a diving save from Thorns keeper Shelby Hogan, Utah appeared to be playing with confidence.

Portland’s Sophia Smith found the back of the net in the 22nd minute, but a late offside call took the goal off the board.

The Thorns had another scoring chance in the 31st minute but couldn’t convert as the match remained scoreless.

Kate Del Fava was issued a yellow after a bad tackle late in the half.

The first half ended after a scoreless 45 minutes.

Second Half

Utah opened the second half with back-to-back corners in the opening minutes but couldn’t find a goal.

Brecken Mozinga fired a right-footed shot that Hogan stopped to keep the match scoreless in the 56th minute.

The Royals had a late goal-scoring chance in the 88th minute but couldn’t beat Hogan as the match remained scoreless.

Utah picked up its second draw of the season with a 0-0 tie.

Utah Royals FC will play the Seattle Reign on Sunday, July 7, at Lumen Field. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. MT.

