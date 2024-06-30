Man dead, teen in custody after shooting in Washington County apartment complex

WASHINGTON, Washington County — One man is dead after being shot overnight Sunday, and an underage teen is in custody. According to police, the teen is the suspected shooter.

Greg Lovell with Washington City Police Department said the dispatch call came in just before 2 a.m. Sunday, where someone reported shots fired at Trailhead Apartments.

Lovell said officers arrived and entered one of the units through the front door. They found a man on the floor who had been shot, and began trying to save his life immediately. Medical teams arrived soon after and he was quickly taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

When he arrived, hospital staff declared him deceased.

Officers then obtained security footage, which gave them a description of the suspect and the information that he was also a resident at the complex. Officers subsequently located and arrested him just before 7 a.m., Lovell said.

“The Washington City Police Department sends heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Lovell said later, in a press release. “We also want to thank all those who assisted with this incident and local citizens on the scene.”

Lovell said WCPD does not know a motive the suspect may have had, or understand if the suspect knew the victim. He added that there was a woman who witnessed the shooting. Her relation to the shooter or the suspect was also unknown.

Lovell said the case is still under investigation, and no further information would be released Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. It was updated with further details after initial publication.