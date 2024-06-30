Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Development Camp
Jun 30, 2024, 10:11 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced its roster for the team’s 2024 development camp one day after the conclusion of the NHL Draft.
Utah Hockey Club announces roster for Development Camp
The organization announced its camp roster on Sunday, June 30.
RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft
Utah’s development camp will be held in Park City from July 1-5. Utah HC’s young players and new draft picks will receive coaching and participate in on- and off-ice workouts during the camp. The camp will conclude with a public scrimmage in front of fans on July 5. The exhibition will be held at the Delta Center.
What a day pic.twitter.com/V3Yp10BUV1
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 29, 2024
Utah Hockey Club wrapped up its first-ever NHL Draft a day before the roster announcement. During the two-day event, the team made 11 picks and completed multiple trades to bring in veteran defensemen.
Utah HC Development Camp Roster
Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Will Gavin, Voltech Hradec, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Tanner Ludtke, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith
Defensemen: Gregor Biber, Alex Cech, Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Will Skahan, Dmitriy Simashev, Cal Thomas, Veeti Vaisanen
Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Rasmus Korhonen, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton
What a day. What a draft. What a team. Excited to get to work #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/QuUR1ZuKiK
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 29, 2024
Sweater Numbers
- 10 – Maveric Lamoureux
- 12 – Tij Iginla*
- 24 – Cole Beaudoin*
- 26 – Dmitriy Simashev
- 30 – Michael Hrabal
- 32 – Samu Bau
- 34 – Anson Thornton
- 35 – Carsen Musser
- 37 – Owen Allard*
- 45 – Noel Nordh
- 47 – Reggie Newman
- 48 – Daniil But
- 49 – Miko Matikka
- 51 – Veeti Vaisanen*
- 54 – Terrell Goldsmith
- 56 – Rasmus Korhonen
- 57 – Cal Thomas
- 58 – Justin Kipkie
- 59 – Matthew Morden
- 60 – Melker Thelin
- 61 – Will Skahan*
- 65 – Jacob Newcombe
- 71 – Sam Lipkin
- 72 – Voltech Hradec*
- 74 – Jonathan Castagna
- 75 – Tomas Lavoie*
- 80 – Tanner Ludtke
- 84 – Artem Duda
- 86 – Alec Cech*
- 93 – Gabe Smith*
- 94 – Gregor Biber*
- 96 – Will Gavin
* 2024 NHL Draft selection
Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.