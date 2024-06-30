Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Development Camp

Jun 30, 2024, 10:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club announced its roster for the team’s 2024 development camp one day after the conclusion of the NHL Draft.

Utah Hockey Club announces roster for Development Camp

The organization announced its camp roster on Sunday, June 30.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

Utah’s development camp will be held in Park City from July 1-5. Utah HC’s young players and new draft picks will receive coaching and participate in on- and off-ice workouts during the camp. The camp will conclude with a public scrimmage in front of fans on July 5. The exhibition will be held at the Delta Center.

Utah Hockey Club wrapped up its first-ever NHL Draft a day before the roster announcement. During the two-day event, the team made 11 picks and completed multiple trades to bring in veteran defensemen.

Utah HC Development Camp Roster

Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Will Gavin, Voltech Hradec, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Tanner Ludtke, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith

Defensemen: Gregor Biber, Alex Cech, Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Will Skahan, Dmitriy Simashev, Cal Thomas, Veeti Vaisanen

Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Rasmus Korhonen, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton

RELATED STORIES

Sweater Numbers

  • 10 – Maveric Lamoureux
  • 12 – Tij Iginla*
  • 24 – Cole Beaudoin*
  • 26 – Dmitriy Simashev
  • 30 – Michael Hrabal
  • 32 – Samu Bau
  • 34 – Anson Thornton
  • 35 – Carsen Musser
  • 37 – Owen Allard*
  • 45 – Noel Nordh
  • 47 – Reggie Newman
  • 48 – Daniil But
  • 49 – Miko Matikka
  • 51 – Veeti Vaisanen*
  • 54 – Terrell Goldsmith
  • 56 – Rasmus Korhonen
  • 57 – Cal Thomas
  • 58 – Justin Kipkie
  • 59 – Matthew Morden
  • 60 – Melker Thelin 
  • 61 – Will Skahan*
  • 65 – Jacob Newcombe
  • 71 – Sam Lipkin
  • 72 – Voltech Hradec*
  • 74 – Jonathan Castagna
  • 75 – Tomas Lavoie*
  • 80 – Tanner Ludtke
  • 84 – Artem Duda
  • 86 – Alec Cech*
  • 93 – Gabe Smith*
  • 94 – Gregor Biber*
  • 96 – Will Gavin

* 2024 NHL Draft selection

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Manage Scoreless Draw Against Portland Thorns

The Royals battled and controlled much of the match but couldn't find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw against the visiting Portland.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Olympic Diver Tyler Downs Uses Tik Tok To Take Fans Behind The Scenes

Team U.S.A. diver Tyler Downs loves using social media to share his diving successes from behind the scenes.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Aim To Start Season’s Second Half Fast In July

The first half of the 2024 season wasn't kind to the Bees as the LA Angels affiliate went 32-42, last in the Pacific Coast League West. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Juuso Valimaki To Two-Year Contract

After a busy two days at the NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club announced that they signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a two-year contract.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Makes Noise During Inaugural NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club built up its roster by making 11 picks and multiple trades during the franchise's first-ever NHL Draft.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

The Utah Hockey Club was very active at the franchise's first-ever NHL Draft, making 11 selections and three trades.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Development Camp