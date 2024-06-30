Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Development Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced its roster for the team’s 2024 development camp one day after the conclusion of the NHL Draft.

Utah Hockey Club announces roster for Development Camp

The organization announced its camp roster on Sunday, June 30.

Utah’s development camp will be held in Park City from July 1-5. Utah HC’s young players and new draft picks will receive coaching and participate in on- and off-ice workouts during the camp. The camp will conclude with a public scrimmage in front of fans on July 5. The exhibition will be held at the Delta Center.

Utah Hockey Club wrapped up its first-ever NHL Draft a day before the roster announcement. During the two-day event, the team made 11 picks and completed multiple trades to bring in veteran defensemen.

Utah HC Development Camp Roster

Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Will Gavin, Voltech Hradec, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Tanner Ludtke, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith

Defensemen: Gregor Biber, Alex Cech, Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Will Skahan, Dmitriy Simashev, Cal Thomas, Veeti Vaisanen

Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Rasmus Korhonen, Carsen Musser, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton

Sweater Numbers

10 – Maveric Lamoureux

12 – Tij Iginla*

24 – Cole Beaudoin*

26 – Dmitriy Simashev

30 – Michael Hrabal

32 – Samu Bau

34 – Anson Thornton

35 – Carsen Musser

37 – Owen Allard*

45 – Noel Nordh

47 – Reggie Newman

48 – Daniil But

49 – Miko Matikka

51 – Veeti Vaisanen*

54 – Terrell Goldsmith

56 – Rasmus Korhonen

57 – Cal Thomas

58 – Justin Kipkie

59 – Matthew Morden

60 – Melker Thelin

61 – Will Skahan*

65 – Jacob Newcombe

71 – Sam Lipkin

72 – Voltech Hradec*

74 – Jonathan Castagna

75 – Tomas Lavoie*

80 – Tanner Ludtke

84 – Artem Duda

86 – Alec Cech*

93 – Gabe Smith*

94 – Gregor Biber*

96 – Will Gavin

* 2024 NHL Draft selection

