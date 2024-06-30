Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Red flag warning issued in southwest Utah. What that means

Jun 30, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 3:18 pm

a red flag warning waving in front of smokey skies...

FILE — The graphic issued by Utah Fire Info to signal dangerous conditions for fire that includes high winds and low relative humidity. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Utah was issued a red flag warning by Utah fire officials starting Sunday.

The red flag warning means weather conditions have created a dangerous fire hazard for certain areas, making the risk of wildfire very high. Officials said the warning will be active from Sunday until approximately midnight Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts up to 35 mph and minimum humidity levels “around 10%,” which are the weather indicators that solidified the hazard.

The affected area spans from southern Utah County to the Nevada and Arizona border. From the western border, the danger zone spans to approximately the area of Capitol Reef National Park.

“Please use extreme caution with anything that can spark fire,” fire officials said, in a post. “Be careful with campfires and avoid any activities that create sparks. Follow local fire restrictions.”

Utah fire officials issued a red flag warning for southeastern Utah on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (National Weather Service via Utah Fire Info)

At the time of the warning, fire crews had been battling a fire, known as the Little Twist fire in Beaver County, for over two weeks. The Little Twist fire was located on the border of the area affected by the warning.

