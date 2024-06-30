Sunday Edition: Elder Matthew S. Holland

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson welcomes Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church Communications Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Holland gives a unique perspective on civic charity and the principles that shaped America. In his final thoughts, Boyd stays with the principle that America is great, not by what we declare during the July 4th holiday, but by what each of us do- every day.

