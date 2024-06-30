Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

INSTAGRAM

Woman caught on camera stealing wallet in Saratoga Springs restaurant

Jun 30, 2024, 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The t...

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The theft is similar, especially the appearance of the suspect, to another that took place in December. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the suspects are the same. (Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero)

(Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A woman was caught on a security camera stealing a wallet from another woman in a Saratoga Springs restaurant Saturday. According to past reporting, it might not be her first offense.

Jade Randall Lucero said she was at Village Baker with her family at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

“When we were about to leave my mom grabbed her purse and noticed her wallet wasn’t in it. She went to the front desk to see if she left it up there when she paid,” Lucero said. “And a little girl actually came up to our table and said that she saw the lady take it.”

The security camera footage obtained later by police shows the woman sitting at a table behind Lucero’s family with a man. The woman maneuvered her leg over to a white purse, which was sitting under Lucero’s mother’s chair.

She then spots a person walking towards them, and the woman shoves the bag away, leaving it exposed in the middle of the aisle. Two waiters then come out to serve another table, and one of them stumbles on the purse on his way back. The second waiter avoids the purse and walks around.

The woman then grabs the purse again and fumbles with it, grabbing the wallet, and then putting it back underneath the chair. The couple promptly leaves.

“We didn’t even notice these people sitting behind us,” Lucero said. “From the cameras, they walked in, sat down, and didn’t even order food. Doesn’t seem they came in with any intention to eat.”

What’s more, the woman looks eerily similar to the culprit of another theft caught on camera at a Herriman Panera Bread that was reported by KSL TV in December of 2023. However, law enforcement has not yet responded to KSL TV’s request to confirm they are the same suspect.

Stills from security footage in Utah restaurants, where the suspect made similar thefts, taking purses from the ground and stealing the wallets inside them. The left image was taken Dec. 7, 2024 and the right was taken on June 29, 2024. Law enforcement has not confirmed the identity of each or said whether they’re the same person. (Courtesy: Joy Thomas, Jade Randall Lucero)

The next events in Lucero’s case were similar to those of the December theft because the suspect (or suspects) immediately began spending money on the stolen credit cards. Lucero said she had a few cards in her mother’s wallet that were stolen.

“They tried to charge $2,009 at Best Buy, $195 at Target in American Fork with my debit card, $704.93 at Best Buy, and (another) $195 at Target with my credit card,” she said. “All were declined because we canceled cards right away.”

Riverton police believed the December theft to be an isolated incident, according to their communications director, Josh Lee.

I can confirm to you that this certainly is an isolated case, talking with the detectives and officers involved, this type of brazen reach in somebody’s purse in broad daylight is not something we see very often,” he said. 

However, the victim of the first incident, Joy Thomas, said she believed the suspects knew what they were doing.

I’m sure it wasn’t their first time,” she said. 

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The theft is similar, especially the appearance of the suspect, to another that took place in December. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the suspects are the same. (Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero) Stills from security footage in Utah restaurants, where the suspect made similar thefts, taking purses from the ground and stealing the wallets inside them. The left image was taken Dec. 7, 2024 and the right was taken on June 29, 2024. Law enforcement has not confirmed the identity of each or said whether they're the same person. (Courtesy: Joy Thomas, Jade Randall Lucero) A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The theft is similar, especially the appearance of the suspect, to another that took place in December. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the suspects are the same. (Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero) A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The theft is similar, especially the appearance of the suspect, to another that took place in December. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the suspects are the same. (Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero) A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The theft is similar, especially the appearance of the suspect, to another that took place in December. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the suspects are the same. (Courtesy: Jade Randall Lucero)

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Instagram

Medical helicopters responded to a hotel parking lot after a lightning strike was reported near Sal...

Larry D. Curtis

Several in Church youth group injured in lightning strike

In central Utah, multiple people were injured after a lightning strike Thursday.

3 days ago

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and Derek Brown and his wife Emilie Brown greet supporters...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Spencer Cox cruises to win in GOP primary; Phil Lyman says he won’t concede

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson easily won the Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday evening, though challenger Phil Lyman said he wouldn't concede and called for an independent audit of the results.

5 days ago

Vernal's iconic Dinosaur "Dinah" had her tail reattached in June of 2024 after it was snapped off b...

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Vernal’s dinosaur, Dinah, has tail reattached

Vernal's iconic Dinosaur "Dinah" had her tail reattached after a car crash snapped it off in May.  

5 days ago

The Mill Creek overflowing with water....

Michael Houck

Moab officials issue flash flood warnings as roadways flood

Moab officials are asking residents and visitors to avoid rivers and not cross bridges over them due to the high waters Friday evening.

9 days ago

Police arresting the suspect in a double homicide in St. George on June 19, 2024....

Josh Ellis

Two people shot, killed in southern Utah home; suspect taken into custody

Police say two people were shot and killed and officers issued a shelter-in-place order as they search for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

11 days ago

Camera footage from the back of a Tesla as a truck rammed it multiple times before speeding off in ...

Shara Park

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Video footage captured from the back of a Tesla shows a pickup truck ramming into it before speeding off in the middle of Lehi.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Woman caught on camera stealing wallet in Saratoga Springs restaurant