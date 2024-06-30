Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals FC Fires Head Coach Amy Rodriguez Amid First Season

Jun 30, 2024, 2:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Royals FC fired head coach Amy Rodriguez in the middle of her first season leading the club as an NWSL expansion team.

Royals fire Amy Rodriguez

The Royals announced the parting of ways with the first-time head coach on Sunday, June 30.

She was first hired as head coach in April 2023.

In addition to letting go of Rodriguez, the Royals fired goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel. Team president Michelle Hyncik was also reassigned to a new role within club owner David Blitzer’s Blitzer Family Office.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball issued the following statement on the reorganization:

“This expansion season has been full of lessons and learnings, and we are now focused on reorganizing leadership efforts on and off the pitch. We are grateful and appreciative of Amy, Michelle and Maryse and their efforts in helping re-introduce the Royals to Utah’s incredible fans and the international soccer community. We believe women’s sports are a vital part of Utah’s culture. Our club and ownership group are committed to delivering a product our fans will be proud of. While we have faced adversity this season, we are focused on building a team off and on the field that can compete at the highest levels for years to come.” – Real Salt Lake president John Kimball

Kimball will oversee the business side of the Royals’ operation until a new club president has been hired.

Following Rodriguez’s firing, team assistant Jimmy Coenraets was named interim head coach.

RELATED: Amy Rodriguez To Coach Utah Royals FC In 2024 NWSL Season

Rodriguez posted a 2-11-2 record leading the club in 2024.

During her storied playing career, Rodriguez played for the Royals in their first stint as an NWSL team.

She played in Utah from 2018-20. While playing for the Royals, Rodriguez scored 15 goals in 47 matches.

The Royals currently own the worst record in the NWSL and sit at the bottom of the table with only eight points earned this season.

In its last match, Utah played the Portland Thorns to a scoreless draw on June 29. The Royals’ next game is on the road against Seattle Reign FC on July 7.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

