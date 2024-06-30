Utah Royals FC Fires Head Coach Amy Rodriguez Amid First Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Royals FC fired head coach Amy Rodriguez in the middle of her first season leading the club as an NWSL expansion team.

The Royals announced the parting of ways with the first-time head coach on Sunday, June 30.

She was first hired as head coach in April 2023.

Player, captain, coach. Thank you Amy for your effort & commitment to the club. We wish you the best moving forward, A-Rod. pic.twitter.com/mGMKExAI7W — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 30, 2024

In addition to letting go of Rodriguez, the Royals fired goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel. Team president Michelle Hyncik was also reassigned to a new role within club owner David Blitzer’s Blitzer Family Office.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball issued the following statement on the reorganization:

“This expansion season has been full of lessons and learnings, and we are now focused on reorganizing leadership efforts on and off the pitch. We are grateful and appreciative of Amy, Michelle and Maryse and their efforts in helping re-introduce the Royals to Utah’s incredible fans and the international soccer community. We believe women’s sports are a vital part of Utah’s culture. Our club and ownership group are committed to delivering a product our fans will be proud of. While we have faced adversity this season, we are focused on building a team off and on the field that can compete at the highest levels for years to come.” – Real Salt Lake president John Kimball

Thank you Maryse Bard-Martel for your contributions as the club’s goalkeeper coach pic.twitter.com/ZSyes2uW2B — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 30, 2024

Kimball will oversee the business side of the Royals’ operation until a new club president has been hired.

Following Rodriguez’s firing, team assistant Jimmy Coenraets was named interim head coach.

Rodriguez posted a 2-11-2 record leading the club in 2024.

Ladies and gentlemen, she has returned. pic.twitter.com/GIgzs8ZWE9 — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) April 20, 2023

During her storied playing career, Rodriguez played for the Royals in their first stint as an NWSL team.

She played in Utah from 2018-20. While playing for the Royals, Rodriguez scored 15 goals in 47 matches.

The Royals currently own the worst record in the NWSL and sit at the bottom of the table with only eight points earned this season.

Assistant Coach Jimmy Coenraets has been appointed as the Interim Head Coach pic.twitter.com/NaD7NRimgE — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 30, 2024

In its last match, Utah played the Portland Thorns to a scoreless draw on June 29. The Royals’ next game is on the road against Seattle Reign FC on July 7.

