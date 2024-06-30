Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

North Korea launches a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

Jun 30, 2024, 3:05 PM

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a s...

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, which was held between Dec. 26, and Dec. 30, 2023, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency, Korea News Service)

(Korean Central News Agency, Korea News Service)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters on Monday, South Korea’s military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon traveled.

The launch came two days after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills that North Korea calls a provocation.

The launch is the North’s first weapons firing in five days. Last Wednesday, North Korea launched what it called a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental, advanced weapon meant to defeat U.S. and South Korean missile defenses. North Korea said the launch was successful, but South Korea dismissed the North’s claim as deception to cover up a failed launch.

The South Korea-U.S.-Japanese “Freedom Edge” drill drew a U.S. aircraft carrier and destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries. The training involved missile defense, anti-submarine and maritime interdiction drills.

In recent weeks, North Korea has floated numerous trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea in what it has described as a tit-for-tat response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets via their own balloons.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A herd of cows is pictured near Allerup, Denmark, in August 2021. Dairy farmers in Denmark face hav...

Hanna Ziady, CNN

World’s first carbon tax on livestock will cost farmers $100 per cow

Dairy farmers in Denmark face having to pay an annual tax of 672 krone ($96) per cow for the planet-heating emissions they generate.

3 days ago

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of the Giordano Bruno crater on the moon's fa...

Associated Press

A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon

China's Chang'e 6 probe returned to Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the moon in a global first.

4 days ago

A soldier gestures for journalists to leave Plaza Murillo as soldiers gather outside the presidenti...

Associated Press

A coup attempt is feared in Bolivia as troops pour into the streets

Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday as a top government official warned of a coup attempt and President Luis Arce said “irregular” deployment of troops was taking place in the capital.

4 days ago

Kenya police officers walk away from a street covered in tear gas during a demonstration against ta...

Larry Madowo, Stephanie Busari and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

At least five dead, 31 injured as Kenyan police fire live rounds at protesters, Amnesty says

At least five people were shot dead after Kenyan police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi Tuesday as outrage swelled against a controversial finance bill that has sparked widespread protests.

5 days ago

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives at the US Department of State ahead of a meeting with...

Kevin Liptak, Oren Liebermann, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood, CNN

US hopes Israeli defense minister can give clarity on Gaza war plans as rift with Netanyahu widens

American officials are hoping to gain a better understanding of Israel’s war plans in meetings this week with the country’s defense minister, who arrived in Washington as the rift widened between the Biden administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

6 days ago

The aftermath of an attack in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan, Russia is seen in a video screengr...

Darya Tarasova, Jen Deaton, Mariya Knight, Andrew Raine and Josh Pennington, CNN

Gunmen kill police, priest and civilians in attacks on places of worship in Russia’s Dagestan

More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

North Korea launches a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says