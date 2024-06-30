Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
ENTERTAINMENT

‘A Woman’s View’: Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July

Jun 30, 2024, 3:19 PM

A small American flag is illuminated by fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Scott G. Winterton)...

A small American flag is illuminated by fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Scott G. Winterton)

(Scott G. Winterton)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In the latest podcast episode of ‘A Woman’s View,’ KSL NewsRadio’s Amanda Dickson discussed Fourth of July plans with three guest speakers.

Kimberly Gardner, an elementary and middle school teacher, is also the chairperson of the Colonial Heritage Festival in Orem. She spoke about what to expect at the festival on the show.

“[The festival] is the largest colonial living history event west of the Mississippi,” Gardner said. “It would be like, if you were to go back to colonial Williamsburg. You would be immersed in 1776 in a village. Well, that’s what we’re doing here at Orem.”

Gardner said the festival is immersive and has over 60 displays of interactivity. Families can experience what it was like to live in a colonial village by seeing blacksmiths, printers, potters’, chandlers, tailors, dressmakers, paper makers, leather workers and more.

She said there will be people dressed as British soldiers, continental soldiers and the founding fathers at the festival. According to Gardner, a live reading of the Declaration of Independence will happen as well.

“There is not a more patriotic place that you could be on July Fourth than this festival,” Gardner said.

People can also experience what the food smelled like in 1776 through a live working bakery.

The festival will take place throughout three days on July Fourth, 5th and 6th at Scera Park and is free for anyone who wants to attend.

Travel

Lisa Walker is a certified athletic trainer and teacher at Springville High School. She came onto the show as a guest and spoke about her plans for the Fourth.

Walker said she is originally from Southern California and has an annual timeshare there over the Fourth of July.

“I’m in the Solana Beach Del Mar area of California every fourth of July,” Walker said. “It’s also my son-in-law’s birthday and we’ve got the units that our kids come and we’re together and it’s just amazing and beautiful to watch the fireworks come off of the ocean there.”

Walker said it gives her a chance to visit home.

Relax, enjoy the show and celebrate

Francine Gianni, former Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce talked about what she does for the Fourth in Davis County.

Gianni said she’s happy to just wear a t-shirt and not have to dress up anymore for the holiday. She watches the parade in her area and gets to see the f-16 fighter aircrafts fly over her house from her backyard.

Gianni has lots of American flags outside her house to celebrate. She said she is very patriotic because of her family history.

“My ancestors came from Sicily and came through Ellis Island. So those are things that are very important, you know, America gave them a life where they worked hard and participated and yeah, I mean we should be grateful,” Gianni said.

“We live in America. It is the greatest country in the world.”

Listen to the whole podcast here.

