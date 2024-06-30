Utah Hockey Club Inks Defenseman Sean Durzi To Four-Year Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced the team signed veteran NHL defenseman Sean Durzi to a four-year contract.

Utah Hockey Club signs Sean Durzi

The team shared the news of Durzi’s deal on Sunday, June 30.

“We’re thrilled to have Sean in Utah with the team for the next four years,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who can anchor the power-play and provide offense from the blueline. He’s a young, highly skilled defenseman with an incredibly bright future, and we look forward to having him as a core player for this organization.”

Utah HC didn’t announce the terms of Durzi’s contract.

About Sean Durzi

The former Arizona Coyotes player began playing hockey when he was five years old.

In 2017, Durzi went to support a friend at the NHL Draft and hoped to hear his name called as well. However, the draft concluded without the defenseman getting selected. Durzi said that he used the disappointment to motivate him during the following year. He worked on his game and tried to improve on his weaknesses.

A year later, Durzi’s name was called when his hometown Maple Leafs picked him with the 52nd overall pick during the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The defenseman played for four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League before getting his shot in the NHL. In 2019, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

From 2021-23, Durzi played in 136 games for the Kings. He recorded 12 goals and 53 assists during his time in Los Angeles. In June 2023, Durzi was traded to the Coyotes. In his lone season with the former Arizona franchise, Durzi scored nine goals and had 32 assists. He also posted a plus-minus rating of -1.

Utah HC’s first season

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22. The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

