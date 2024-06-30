Warehouse is destroyed following fire Saturday night in Farr West

FARR WEST — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a commerical warehouse fire Saturday night in Farr West.

The fire occurred in the area of 3677 N. 2000 West. Emergency personnel were first notified of the fire around 8:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered “heavy black smoke and flames billowing from doors and windows on all sides,” according to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District.

The inside of the building was badly damaged, according to fire officials. The heat was so extreme inside the building that the metal rafters were warped.

“The interior damage was severe, causing unsafe conditions and making firefighting efforts difficult,” the post further stated.

On Sunday afternoon, David Reed, with the Weber Fire District, told KSL TV that the fire is still causing issues for crews. He said there is a spot between the wood ceiling and the roof that keeps “glowing like embers” and it catches on fire. Reed said that it is producing smoke because of the wind in the area.

Because of the severity of the damage from the fire, crews have been unable to get to the spot. Reed said crews may need heavy equipment to remove to the roof so they can gain access to the hot spot.

During the fire Saturday night, Reed said there was an explosion that nearly blew the garage door off.

The fire damage was contained to the original unit. However, another unit suffered smoke damage.

Fire officials said the unit is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.