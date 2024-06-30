Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Former BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson Gets Engaged During Trip To Italy

Jun 30, 2024, 4:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson got engaged to his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, during a trip to Italy.

Zach Wilson gets engaged

Wilson and Dellanno posted about their trip to Amalfi, Italy, and announced their engagement with a pair of Instagram posts.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic. I love you,” Wilson shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zach Wilson (@zachwilson)

“Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. i love you,” Dellanno wrote.

Wilson’s engagement is the latest news in a busy offseason for the former BYU star.

In the spring, Wilson was traded to the Broncos after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the New York Jets.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

