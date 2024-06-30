Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Report: Utah Jazz Plan To Waive Center Ömer Yurtseven

Jun 30, 2024, 4:38 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz plan to waive center Ömer Yurtseven following the start of NBA free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider reported on Utah’s plans on Sunday, June 30. NBA free agency officially began at 4 p.m. (MT) on June 30.

Yurtseven, 26, joined the Jazz on a two-year deal in July 2023.

“The Jazz are planning to waive center Omer Yurtseven, source tells ESPN. Another center into the free agency market,” Wojnarowski posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yurtseven started his professional career with Fenerbahçe in 2013.

Before his NBA career, the Turkish big man played college basketball at NC State and Georgetown. Following his final year with the Hoyas, Yurtseven went undrafted in 2020. He signed with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue and played for the minor league franchise in 2021.

Following his time in the NBA G League, Yurtseven inked a deal with the Miami Heat. He played two seasons in South Beach.

Yurtseven played in 65 games for the Heat. In his final season in Miami, the big man averaged 4.4 points per game.

Last season as a member of the Jazz, the center averaged 4.6 points per contest on 53.8 percent shooting, including 20.8 percent on three-pointers. He also recorded 4.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.2 steals in 11.4 minutes per game. He played in 48 games for the Jazz.

Utah posted a 31-51 record and missed the playoffs in Yurtseven’s lone year as a Jazzman.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

