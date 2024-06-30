Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions
Jun 30, 2024, 5:17 PM
(Kylee Stott, Little Twist Fire PIO)
SALT LAKE CITY — Fire officials in Utah are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for July 1 for several counties across northern Utah. The restrictions will start at 12:01 a.m.
Those counties include:
- Box Elder
- Cache
- Rich
- Weber
- Tooele
- Salt Lake
- David
- Utah
- Morgan.
While the restriction is in effect, the following is prohibited, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State lands:
- “No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds or picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.
- Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.
- Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.
- Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.”
“Human-caused wildfire are currently at their highest levels in the past three years,” Fire Management Officer Dustin Richards said in a press release.
Utah had a lot of snow this year, he said. With that came the growth of new grass and shrubs. That increase in vegetation leads to higher chances of sparking a wildfire.
The fire restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities and towns.