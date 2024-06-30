Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire officials in Utah are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for July 1 for several counties across northern Utah. The restrictions will start at 12:01 a.m.

Those counties include:

Box Elder

Cache

Rich

Weber

Tooele

Salt Lake

David

Utah

Morgan.

While the restriction is in effect, the following is prohibited, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State lands:

“No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds or picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.

Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.”

“Human-caused wildfire are currently at their highest levels in the past three years,” Fire Management Officer Dustin Richards said in a press release.

Utah had a lot of snow this year, he said. With that came the growth of new grass and shrubs. That increase in vegetation leads to higher chances of sparking a wildfire.

The fire restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities and towns.