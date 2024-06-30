Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions

Jun 30, 2024, 5:17 PM

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on...

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on several counties in Northern Utah to avoid more wildfires. (Kylee Stott, Little Twist Fire PIO)

(Kylee Stott, Little Twist Fire PIO)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire officials in Utah are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for July 1 for several counties across northern Utah. The restrictions will start at 12:01 a.m.

Those counties include:

  • Box Elder
  • Cache
  • Rich
  • Weber
  • Tooele
  • Salt Lake
  • David
  • Utah
  • Morgan.

While the restriction is in effect, the following is prohibited, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State lands:

  • “No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds or picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.
  • Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.
  • Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.
  • Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.”

“Human-caused wildfire are currently at their highest levels in the past three years,” Fire Management Officer Dustin Richards said in a press release.

Utah had a lot of snow this year, he said. With that came the growth of new grass and shrubs. That increase in vegetation leads to higher chances of sparking a wildfire.

The fire restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities and towns.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Ivins Fire and Rescue)...

Mark Jones

Structures are threatened as new fire in Washington County starts up, evacuations issued

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new fire Sunday in southern Utah.

1 hour ago

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a commerical warehouse fire Saturday n...

Mark Jones

Warehouse is destroyed following fire Saturday night in Farr West

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a commerical warehouse fire Saturday night in Farr West.

2 hours ago

A small American flag is illuminated by fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Scott G. Winterton)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

‘A Woman’s View’: Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July

In the latest podcast episode of ‘A Woman’s View,’ KSL NewsRadio’s Amanda Dickson discussed Fourth of July plans with three guest speakers.

4 hours ago

A woman was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a purse in a Saratoga Springs restaurant. The t...

Mary Culbertson

Woman caught on camera stealing wallet in Saratoga Springs restaurant

A woman caught stealing on camera looks eerily similar to another woman doing the same thing in December.

4 hours ago

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church Communic...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Elder Matthew S. Holland

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church Communications Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins Sunday Edition.

7 hours ago

a red flag warning waving in front of smokey skies...

Mary Culbertson

Red flag warning issued in southwest Utah. What that means

Fire officials issued a red flag warning for Southwest Utah, meaning weather conditions have caused extreme danger of wildfire.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions