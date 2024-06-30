Report: Former USU Star Neemias Queta Signs Multi-Year Deal To Stay With Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State standout Neemias Queta agreed to a multi-year contract to remain with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Neemias Queta agrees to deal with Celtics

Queta’s deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Sunday, June 30.

“Free agent big man Neemias Queta has agreed on a multi-year deal to stay with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” the NBA insider posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Utah State men’s basketball standout recently helped the Celtics capture an NBA record 18th title.

Free agent big man Neemias Queta has agreed on a multi-year deal to stay with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

Last season, Queta averaged 5.5 points per game on 64.4 percent shooting. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 11.9 minutes per contest. He played in 28 games for the Celtics last season.

About Neemias Queta

Before his NBA career, the center was a standout player for the USU Aggies.

Queta averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks at Utah State as a junior. He originally tested the waters after his breakout freshman season with the Aggies but returned to Logan after the 2019 Draft Combine.

He was one of the most decorated Mountain West Conference players in Utah State history, being named to the All-Mountain West, All-Mountain West Tournament, and All-Mountain West Defensive team in each of his three seasons with the Aggies.

During his time with Utah State, Queta averaged 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks per contest in 86 games.

Queta was also named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and twice earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

We have signed Neemias Queta ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kyA5iLLMjV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2024

After his time in Logan, the Sacramento Kings selected Queta with the No. 39 overall pick during the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Queta plaeyd two seasons with the Kings before heading to Boston in 2023-24. He owns career averages of 4.4 points per game on 59.6 percent shooting.

