Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Crews battle new fire in Washington County, earlier evacuation notice has been lifted

Jun 30, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: 8:04 pm

(Ivins Fire and Rescue)...

(Ivins Fire and Rescue)

(Ivins Fire and Rescue)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CENTRAL, Washington County Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday in southern Utah.

The Central Fire is buring 10 to 15 acres in the town of Central in Washington County. Agencies from across Washington County have responded to the scene with support from the air. Utah Fire Info also reports that there are structures that are threatened by the fire.

For a time on Sunday, residents in the area were under an evacuation notice. However, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office lifted the notice just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Fire crews will still be in the area working and we ask everyone please be patient with them and give them room to work,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

One home was impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross of Utah reached out to the residents to see if they needed any assistance.

Earlier Sunday, the Red Cross had set up an evacuation center in Veyo at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 176 E. Center Street. The Red Cross was providing water and snacks. It will also had supplies to handle overnight stays, if needed.

On Sunday evening, Utah Fire Info said the fire was started on private land. Crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire, but are experiencing high winds.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Amber Bassett) (Amber Bassett) (Amber Bassett)

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Northern Utah to implement fire restrictions

Fire officials in Utah are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for July 1 for several counties across northern Utah. The restrictions will start at 12:01 a.m.

3 hours ago

a red flag warning waving in front of smokey skies...

Mary Culbertson

Red flag warning issued in southwest Utah. What that means

Fire officials issued a red flag warning for Southwest Utah, meaning weather conditions have caused extreme danger of wildfire.

8 hours ago

Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to...

Mark Jones

Crews continue to make progress on Little Twist wildfire

Crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to a news release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

1 day ago

A wildfire spreading close to a couple of homes....

Michael Houck and Devan Masciulli, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: How to protect your home from wildfires

If your home is in the path of a wildfire, your landscaping could help slow the flames.

3 days ago

a blazing fire of wood with a firefighter looking on...

Dan Rascon

Crews fight fires by working to prevent them from starting

Draper City Fire Department is specially trained to do fire mitigation and fight wildfires should one break out.

4 days ago

Smoke from a wildfire rises on a road near La Pine, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The fire prompted...

Kristen Van Dyke and Larry D. Curtis

As fire danger grows, here is how to prepare your family for evacuation

If a wildfire threatens your home, you may have just minutes to gather your family and flee so now is the time to get started.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Crews battle new fire in Washington County, earlier evacuation notice has been lifted