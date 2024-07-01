Crews battle new fire in Washington County, earlier evacuation notice has been lifted

CENTRAL, Washington County — Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday in southern Utah.

The Central Fire is buring 10 to 15 acres in the town of Central in Washington County. Agencies from across Washington County have responded to the scene with support from the air. Utah Fire Info also reports that there are structures that are threatened by the fire.

New Start: #CentralFire in Washington Co. is 10-15 acres in the town of Central, UT. Structures threatened. Multiple resources are on scene with aircraft support. pic.twitter.com/8ThXZmm5gY — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 30, 2024

For a time on Sunday, residents in the area were under an evacuation notice. However, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office lifted the notice just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Fire crews will still be in the area working and we ask everyone please be patient with them and give them room to work,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

One home was impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross of Utah reached out to the residents to see if they needed any assistance.

Earlier Sunday, the Red Cross had set up an evacuation center in Veyo at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 176 E. Center Street. The Red Cross was providing water and snacks. It will also had supplies to handle overnight stays, if needed.

On Sunday evening, Utah Fire Info said the fire was started on private land. Crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire, but are experiencing high winds.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.