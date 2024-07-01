Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

Power restored to more than 18,000 in Davis County

Jun 30, 2024, 7:32 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and ...

Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point on Sunday evening. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD — Power has been restored to more than 18,000 people in Davis County on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point. On its website, RMP anticipated power being restored by Monday at 6:30 a.m. However, power had been restored just prior to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the outage was a power pole fire. How that fire started is still under investigation.

 

Power restored to more than 18,000 in Davis County