Power restored to more than 18,000 in Davis County

CLEARFIELD — Power has been restored to more than 18,000 people in Davis County on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point. On its website, RMP anticipated power being restored by Monday at 6:30 a.m. However, power had been restored just prior to 9 p.m. Sunday.

We are aware of an outage affecting 18,900 customers in Clearfield, Syracuse, and west point, UT. The cause of the outage is under investigation and the estimated time of restoration is 6:30 AM. For updates text “OUT” to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 pic.twitter.com/Ve09DbyibT — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 1, 2024

The cause of the outage was a power pole fire. How that fire started is still under investigation.