Motorcyclist critically injured following crash in West Valley City

Jun 30, 2024, 10:30 PM

West Valley City police say a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash on Sund...

West Valley City police say a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY West Valley City police say a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash Sunday evening.

Police said a male, in his 40s, was traveling southbound on Bangerter Highway when he attempted to cross all lanes of travel onto 3100 South.

Police said motorcyclist was unable to make it and “laid the bike down.”

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said speed was likely a factor. However, no impairment was involved.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, and no other injuries.

Bangerter Highway and 3100 South are open, but there is a delay due to lane closures.

