Under pressure on plane safety, Boeing is buying stressed supplier Spirit for $4.7 billion
Jul 1, 2024, 8:19 AM
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
The Supreme Court has extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects he could be tried before the November election.
2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court justices will take the bench today to release their last few opinions of the term, including a closely watched case: Whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The court also will decide on Monday whether state laws limiting […]
3 hours ago
About three weeks after a landslide prompted officials to close a major highway near Grand Teton National Park, a detour has opened to public traffic, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
5 hours ago
We know that keeping hydrated is important to staying healthy in the summer heat, but is water still the best drink during a heat wave?
19 hours ago
A satellite view of Beryl is pictured at 9 p.m. ET on June 29. Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, intensified into a “very dangerous” Category 3 storm as it churned toward Barbados and the Windward Islands, promising destructive hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.
22 hours ago
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
2 days ago
