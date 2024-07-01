On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Unveils New Uniform Combination For 100th Season

Jul 1, 2024, 8:36 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a new uniform combination for the 2024 season.

In honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program this fall, they are rolling out a throwback.

On Monday, BYU announced it will wear an all-white uniform this fall. The uniform’s design resembles the jerseys worn during the 1996 season. BYU defensive end Tyler Batty modeled the all-white uniform that features the “Block Y” from that 1996 season on the collar and sleeves.

The all-white look was worn by BYU against Washington that season.

As part of its 100th season this fall, BYU football is conducting various activities to recognize the program’s history. During each of the six home games this season, BYU is recognizing legendary teams or players.

The 1996 BYU football team was one of the best.

That team finished with a 14-1 record and was ranked No. 5 in the final Top 25 rankings after defeating Kansas State in the program’s first-ever New Year’s Day bowl game.

BYU Football Uniform Combinations during 2023 season

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Win, 27-14

at Texas | Navy Blue helmet with white facemask, white jersey, navy blue pants | Loss, 35-6

at West Virginia | All-White, Royal blue trim | Loss, 7-37

Iowa State | Blackout | Loss, 13-45

Oklahoma | White Helmet with white facemask, royal blue jersey, white pants | Loss, 24-31

at Oklahoma State | Royal Sitake | Loss, 34-40 (2OT)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Names Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Successor To Kyle Whittingham

The future of Utah football became a little clearer with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley being named Kyle Whittingham's successor.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign C Drew Eubanks

The Utah Jazz made their first addition in free agency signing veteran center Drew Eubanks on Monday according to ESPN.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU Athletics First Year As Big 12 School

BYU athletics completed its first year in the Big 12. Here are some takeaways.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former USU Star Neemias Queta Signs Multi-Year Deal To Stay With Celtics

Former Utah State standout Neemias Queta agreed to a multi-year contract to remain with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Jazz Plan To Waive Center Ömer Yurtseven

The Utah Jazz plan to waive center Ömer Yurtseven following the start of NBA free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson Gets Engaged During Trip To Italy

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson got engaged to his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, during a trip to Italy.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

BYU Football Unveils New Uniform Combination For 100th Season