BYU Football Unveils New Uniform Combination For 100th Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a new uniform combination for the 2024 season.

In honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program this fall, they are rolling out a throwback.

throwin' it back to 1996.

On Monday, BYU announced it will wear an all-white uniform this fall. The uniform’s design resembles the jerseys worn during the 1996 season. BYU defensive end Tyler Batty modeled the all-white uniform that features the “Block Y” from that 1996 season on the collar and sleeves.

The all-white look was worn by BYU against Washington that season.

As part of its 100th season this fall, BYU football is conducting various activities to recognize the program’s history. During each of the six home games this season, BYU is recognizing legendary teams or players.

The 1996 BYU football team was one of the best.

That team finished with a 14-1 record and was ranked No. 5 in the final Top 25 rankings after defeating Kansas State in the program’s first-ever New Year’s Day bowl game.

BYU Football Uniform Combinations during 2023 season

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Win, 27-14

at Texas | Navy Blue helmet with white facemask, white jersey, navy blue pants | Loss, 35-6

at West Virginia | All-White, Royal blue trim | Loss, 7-37

Iowa State | Blackout | Loss, 13-45

Oklahoma | White Helmet with white facemask, royal blue jersey, white pants | Loss, 24-31

at Oklahoma State | Royal Sitake | Loss, 34-40 (2OT)

