Report: Jazz Sign C Drew Eubanks

Jul 1, 2024, 9:13 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz made their first addition in free agency signing veteran center Drew Eubanks on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signing on social media.

“Free agent C Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns and stays in the West on the Jazz’s frontline.”

Who Is Jazz Center Drew Eubanks?

Eubanks, 26, is a six-year NBA veteran who has made stops in San Antonio, Portland, and Phoenix before signing with the Jazz.

The free agent declined his one-year, $2.6 million player option to return to the Suns after the season ended.

Eubanks has career averages of 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 323 games including 71 starts.

The Mississippi native went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2018 before signing a two-way deal with the Spurs.

On Sunday, the Jazz waived center Omer Yurtseven clearing room on the roster for Eubanks.

The Jazz also have veterans John Collins and Walker Kessler who logged minutes at the center position last season. The team added Duke center Kyle Filipowski with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

