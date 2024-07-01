On the Site:
Overdue hiker found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Jul 1, 2024, 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Search and rescue crews responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a man was reported missing on Mond...

Search and rescue crews responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a man was reported missing on Monday. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

(Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – A man who was reported overdue from a hike in Big Cottonwood Canyon was found dead Monday morning.

Brittany Karzen, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue crews spent the night and morning looking for the 80-year-old man in the Lake Blanche Trail area after his wife called police Sunday night.

Karzen told KSL TV’s Dan Rascon that the man reportedly fell “a great distance,” possibly 50 feet, while hiking near Sundial Peak on Sunday. His body was located around 9:30 a.m. Monday and crews were working to recover his body.

Authorities have not released the hiker’s name. Family members described the man as a very experienced hiker who was familiar with the area and trails.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

Overdue hiker found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon