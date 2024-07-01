On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Names Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Successor To Kyle Whittingham

Jul 1, 2024, 9:48 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The future of Utah football became a little clearer Monday morning with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley being named Kyle Whittingham’s successor which was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The news isn’t exactly a surprise as it has been long speculated that Scalley felt like a natural choice to keep the program rolling on its amazing trajectory. Thamel’s report which came in a post on X was shortly followed up by a post from Utah football declaring Scalley the “coach in waiting” for the Utes.

“Coach Whittingham has built Utah Football into one of the nation’s elite programs through a strong culture, tradition and exceptional student-athletes, and he has been clear about his intentions of continuing to lead this incredible Utah Football program as we move into the Big 12 Conference and into the new expanded College Football Playoff,” Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan said. “However, we must plan for the future, and Coach Whittingham and I both strongly believe that that future lies with Morgan Scalley. Morgan has played a critical role in our success through his embodiment of our core values and his leadership, and I have witnessed first-hand his growth as a coach and as a person over the last several years. He is an elite coach who has been trained by the best – Coach Whittingham – and whenever it is time for Morgan to take the helm, I have no doubt that our program will continue to have success.”

As mentioned in Harlan’s statement, no specific timeline has been set for Whittingham’s exit from Utah football, but now the program has certainty in their future whenever that day may come.

Morgan Scalley’s Time With The Utes

Scalley knows what it takes to be a Ute because he was one, lettering for the Utes from 2001-04. Additionally, Scalley earned the 2004 Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year while helping the Utes to their first-ever undefeated and “BCS Busting” season.

Scalley was also recognized as a second-team All-American (AP, Sports Illustrated) and unanimous first-team all-conference safety. Before the 2004 season, Scalley was named second-team All-MWC at defensive back in 2003 and an honorable mention All-MWC as a punt returner in 2001 and 2002.

On top of being a brilliant mind on the field, Scalley proved a capable body in the classroom too. Scalley ended up being a two-time first-team Academic All-American and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Utah in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, and later earned a Master’s in business administration from the U in 2006 while beginning his coaching career.

Scalley will be entering his 17th year on staff with the Utes under Head Coach Kyle Whittingham in 2024.

Scalley has led the Utes to finishes in the top-half of the Pac-12 in total defense seven times. Scalley’s defense also ranked second nationally and first in the league in 2019 while he quickly earned kudos as being one of the brightest defensive minds in the college game.

Under Scalley’s watch, Utah has finished in the Pac-12’s top rushing defense five times in the last eight years with top-five national rankings in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Utah consistently finished at the top of the Pac-12 Conference in sacks and tackles for loss under Scalley with the most recent coming in Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 Championship seasons (2021, 2022). Utah’s defense also finished the 2018 season ranked 11th nationally and first in the Pac-12 in sacks.

“Morgan Scalley is an exceptional football coach and his naming as the head coach in waiting at the University of Utah is a testament to that,” Whittingham said. “It is a distinction he has earned not only because of his outstanding coaching abilities, but also because of his selfless dedication to the program as well as to the Utah Athletics family. The culture and tradition within Utah Football is a point of pride for our staff, and when the time comes for a transition in the leadership of our program, we know that Morgan will carry on those traditions the Utah Football way.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign C Drew Eubanks

The Utah Jazz made their first addition in free agency signing veteran center Drew Eubanks on Monday according to ESPN.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Uniform Combination For 100th Season

BYU unveils a new uniform for the 2024 football season.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU Athletics First Year As Big 12 School

BYU athletics completed its first year in the Big 12. Here are some takeaways.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former USU Star Neemias Queta Signs Multi-Year Deal To Stay With Celtics

Former Utah State standout Neemias Queta agreed to a multi-year contract to remain with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Jazz Plan To Waive Center Ömer Yurtseven

The Utah Jazz plan to waive center Ömer Yurtseven following the start of NBA free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson Gets Engaged During Trip To Italy

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson got engaged to his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, during a trip to Italy.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Football Names Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Successor To Kyle Whittingham