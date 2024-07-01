Utah Football Names Players Heading To Las Vegas For Big 12 Media Days
Jul 1, 2024, 11:39 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The future starts next week for Utah football as they head to Las Vegas for their first appearance as a member of the Big 12 Conference at Media Days.
Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, and linebacker Karene Reid will all be on hand along with head coach Kyle Whittingham to introduce the Big 12 to Utah football at their two-day media event held at Allegiant Stadium.
Big 12 Media Days will take place on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10 with the Utes taking center stage on day one. Additionally, the Big 12 announced ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide television coverage beginning at 1:00 pm MT on Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. MT on Thursday.
The Rest Of The Big 12 Personalities Available For Media Days
Arizona
HC Brent Brennan
QB Noah Fifita
DB Gunner Maldonado
LB Jacob Manu
WR Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona State
HC Kenny Dillingham
DB Xavion Alford
OL Leif Fautanu
RB Cameron Skattebo
DL Clayton Smith
Baylor
HC Dave Aranda
WR Ketron Jackson
LB Matt Jones
RB Richard Reese
LB Keaton Thomas
DB Carl Williams, IV
BYU
HC Kalani Sitake
DE Tyler Batty
OL Connor Pay
DB Jakob Robinson
WR Darius Lassiter
WR Chase Roberts
UCF
HC Gus Malzahn
QB KJ Jefferson
RB RJ Harvey
WR Kobe Hudson
DT Lee Hunter
LB Deshawn Pace
Cincinnati
HC Scott Satterfield
DB Derrick Canteen
P Mason Fletcher
RB Corey Kiner
OL Luke Kandra
Colorado
HC Deion Sanders
ATH Travis Hunter
QB Shedeur Sanders
S Shilo Sanders
P Mark Vassett
Houston
HC Willie Fritz
OL Tank Jenkins
DB Latrell McCutchin, Sr.
LB Jamal Morris
QB Donovan Smith
Iowa State
HC Matt Campbell
DB Beau Freyler
WR Jayden Higgins
WR Jaylin Noel
DL J.R. Singleton
Kansas
HC Lance Leipold
QB Jalon Daniels
DB Mello Dotson
RB Devin Neal
DE Jereme Robinson
Kansas State
HC Chris Klieman
QB Avery Johnson
OL Hadley Panzer
LB Austin Moore
DE Brendan Mott
DB Marques Sigle
Oklahoma State
HC Mike Gundy
QB Alan Bowman
RB Ollie Gordon II
LB Nick Martin
LB Collin Oliver
TCU
HC Sonny Dykes
WR Jack Bech
DL Caleb Fox
QB Josh Hoover
OL Mike Nichols
LB Namdi Obiazor
Texas Tech
HC Joey McGuire
RB Tahj Brooks
QB Behren Morton
LB Bryce Ramirez
LB Jacob Rodriguez
OL Caleb Rogers
West Virginia
HC Neal Brown
DB Aubrey Burks
QB Garrett Greene
DL Sean Martin
OL Wyatt Milum
