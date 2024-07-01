Utah Football Names Players Heading To Las Vegas For Big 12 Media Days

SALT LAKE CITY – The future starts next week for Utah football as they head to Las Vegas for their first appearance as a member of the Big 12 Conference at Media Days.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, and linebacker Karene Reid will all be on hand along with head coach Kyle Whittingham to introduce the Big 12 to Utah football at their two-day media event held at Allegiant Stadium.

Big 12 Media Days will take place on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10 with the Utes taking center stage on day one. Additionally, the Big 12 announced ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide television coverage beginning at 1:00 pm MT on Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. MT on Thursday.

The Rest Of The Big 12 Personalities Available For Media Days

Arizona

HC Brent Brennan

QB Noah Fifita

DB Gunner Maldonado

LB Jacob Manu

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona State

HC Kenny Dillingham

DB Xavion Alford

OL Leif Fautanu

RB Cameron Skattebo

DL Clayton Smith

Baylor

HC Dave Aranda

WR Ketron Jackson

LB Matt Jones

RB Richard Reese

LB Keaton Thomas

DB Carl Williams, IV

BYU

HC Kalani Sitake

DE Tyler Batty

OL Connor Pay

DB Jakob Robinson

WR Darius Lassiter

WR Chase Roberts

UCF

HC Gus Malzahn

QB KJ Jefferson

RB RJ Harvey

WR Kobe Hudson

DT Lee Hunter

LB Deshawn Pace

Cincinnati

HC Scott Satterfield

DB Derrick Canteen

P Mason Fletcher

RB Corey Kiner

OL Luke Kandra

Colorado

HC Deion Sanders

ATH Travis Hunter

QB Shedeur Sanders

S Shilo Sanders

P Mark Vassett

Houston

HC Willie Fritz

OL Tank Jenkins

DB Latrell McCutchin, Sr.

LB Jamal Morris

QB Donovan Smith

Iowa State

HC Matt Campbell

DB Beau Freyler

WR Jayden Higgins

WR Jaylin Noel

DL J.R. Singleton

Kansas

HC Lance Leipold

QB Jalon Daniels

DB Mello Dotson

RB Devin Neal

DE Jereme Robinson

Kansas State

HC Chris Klieman

QB Avery Johnson

OL Hadley Panzer

LB Austin Moore

DE Brendan Mott

DB Marques Sigle

Oklahoma State

HC Mike Gundy

QB Alan Bowman

RB Ollie Gordon II

LB Nick Martin

LB Collin Oliver

TCU

HC Sonny Dykes

WR Jack Bech

DL Caleb Fox

QB Josh Hoover

OL Mike Nichols

LB Namdi Obiazor

Texas Tech

HC Joey McGuire

RB Tahj Brooks

QB Behren Morton

LB Bryce Ramirez

LB Jacob Rodriguez

OL Caleb Rogers

West Virginia

HC Neal Brown

DB Aubrey Burks

QB Garrett Greene

DL Sean Martin

OL Wyatt Milum

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports