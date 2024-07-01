On the Site:
Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango, Justen Glad Named 2024 MLS All-Stars

Jul 1, 2024, 11:49 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake standouts Chicho Arango and Justen Glad earned the honor of being named MLS All-Stars for the 2024 season.

Chicho Arango & Justen Glad named to MLS All-Star roster

The league announced its All-Star roster on Monday, July 1.

Arango and Glad earned the honor to represent RSL on the big stage for the league. Both players were voted into the All-Star Game.

The 2024 MLS All-Star game will be against Liga MX’s top players on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

This season, Arango has scored 16 goals and posted 11 assists in 18 starts.

Glad has recorded 10 shots in 15 starts this season.

Real Salt Lake currently sits three points back from the top spot in the Western Conference table.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

2024 MLS All-Stars

Goalkeepers

  • Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

Defenders

  • Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)
  • Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)
  • Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)
  • Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In)
  • Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)
  • Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach’s Selection)
  • Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)
  • Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach’s Selection)

Midfielders

  • Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)
  • Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)
  • Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach’s Selection)
  • Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach’s Selection)
  • Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner’s Pick)
  • Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner’s Pick)
  • Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

Forwards/Wingers

  • Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)
  • Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In)
  • Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach’s Selection)
  • Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)
  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)
  • Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)
  • Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

