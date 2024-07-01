James Brenner sentenced to 1-to-15 years for the murder of Dylan Rounds

BRIGHAM CITY — James Brenner — who pleaded guilty to the murder of Utah teen Dylan Rounds — has been sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for the killing, the maximum sentence allowed.

In a plea deal, Brenner, 60, admitted guilt to second-degree murder and assisted investigators in locating Rounds’ remains, recovered on April 9. He was sentenced Monday in 1st District Court in Brigham City.

Judge Brandon Maynard told Brenner that he’d recommend to parole board officials when the time comes for a parole hearing “that they keep you as long as they can,” KSL.com reported.

Rounds went missing on May 28, 2022. Brenner was charged with his murder in March of 2023, despite Rounds’ body not then being located. He was charged with first-degree murder in Rounds’ death and desecration of his body. Rounds was originally from eastern Idaho but had spent parts of the three years prior to his death in Lucin.

On Monday in a separate case on two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, Brenner also received a sentence of one to 15 years to be served consecutive to the sentence of the Rounds murder case.

The teen was last known to be near Lucin, a small town near the Utah-Nevada border. Brenner was identified as a suspect by the FBI and Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022. Brenner worked with Rounds and lived on the victim’s family property. Police previously said Brenner was squatting in a trailer and was Rounds’s closest neighbor when he went missing.

The sentencing comes after a plea deal that Rounds’ mother, Candice Cooley, said the family was comfortable with. But she

The case against James Brenner

When Brenner was first charged with murder, court documents detailed some of the evidence investigators had collected. He was already being held in custody on charges police said were related to charges of a restricted person in possession of a gun. A U.S. prosecutor called Brenner’s history “violent” and “atrocious.” He had a shooting charge in 1986 and was accused of beating a 70-year-old man with an aluminum char.

Evidence then collected included DNA analysis from a shirt seen with blood on it in a video and blood on Rounds’ boots that were found during the search for him. Analysis of the blood found DNA belonging to Rounds and Brenner.

Phone data also showed Rounds’ movements on the day he vanished, including a visit to the remote property where Brenner was squatting. The last signal from the phone was at a pond in Lucin, where a search located it.