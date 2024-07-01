On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to federal prison to serve 4-month sentence on contempt charges

Jul 1, 2024, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

FILE — Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Feb. 28, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Curt...

FILE — Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Feb. 28, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

(AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SUSAN HAIGH AND LINDSAY WHITEHURST ASSOCIATED PRESS


DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon was taken into custody Monday after surrendering at a federal prison to begin a four-month sentence on contempt charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack.

Bannon arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, around noon and was formally taken into federal custody, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Speaking to reporters, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner,” said former President Donald Trump was “very supportive” of him and slammed Democrats, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I am proud of going to prison,” Bannon said, adding he was “standing up to the Garland corrupt DOJ.”

Shortly before he arrived to surrender, a small group of supporters gathered on the side of the road outside the prison. They cheered as Bannon and GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia spoke during a news conference, holding up flags and signs supporting Bannon as a small group of protesters shouted, “Lock him up!” and “traitor!”

The crowd was rowdy, often breaking into chants of, “USA!” A supporter of President Joe Biden taunted Bannon by yelling “traitor” while Trump supporters tried to shout her down. Police had to stop traffic to allow the black SUV that Bannon was riding in to pull out of a church parking lot where Bannon’s supporters had gathered.

A judge had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed but ordered him to report to prison Monday after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions. The Supreme Court on Friday rejected his last-minute appeal to stave off his sentence.

A jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Defense attorneys have argued the case raises issues that should be examined by the Supreme Court, including Bannon’s previous lawyer’s belief that the subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon’s appeal will continue to play out, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to deem the subpoena Bannon received as illegitimate.

Another Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.

Trump had previously pardoned Bannon, his former chief strategist, in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action. Bannon had been charged federally with duping thousands of donors who believed their money would be used to fulfill Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border. Instead, prosecutors alleged he diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself. His co-defendants were not pardoned.

__

Whitehurst reported from Washington. Associated Press journalist John Minchillo contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

deep canyons with varied rock color and green plant life near the river area...

Michael Houck

Texas hiker dies after being found semi-conscious in Grand Canyon National Park

Hikers and first responders attempted to save a Texas man who died while on a Grand Canyon National Park trail on Saturday.

5 minutes ago

Mount Rainier, a snowcapped volcano, looms over Puyallup Valley near Orting, Washington. The prospe...

Katie Hunt

Why Mount Rainier is the US volcano that troubles scientists most

More than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.

56 minutes ago

FILE: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday morning January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Phot...

Mark Sherman

Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial

The Supreme Court has extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects he could be tried before the November election.

5 hours ago

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Se...

Associated Press

Under pressure on plane safety, Boeing is buying stressed supplier Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing has announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion. It says the move will improve plane quality and safety.

6 hours ago

FILE: The U.S. Supreme Court Building stands on June 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Mon...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court Latest: Court expected to rule on Trump immunity case as end of term nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court justices will take the bench today to release their last few opinions of the term, including a closely watched case: Whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The court also will decide on Monday whether state laws limiting […]

6 hours ago

A bus drives on Wyoming Highway 22/Teton Pass, which was reopened to traffic on Friday, June 28. (W...

Steve Almasy

Wyoming officials open detour near highway section closed after ‘catastrophic’ collapse

About three weeks after a landslide prompted officials to close a major highway near Grand Teton National Park, a detour has opened to public traffic, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to federal prison to serve 4-month sentence on contempt charges